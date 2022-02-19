Applicants sought for Roanoke School Board

Lutheria Smith will end six years of service on the Roanoke School Board in June, opening her seat for an appointee to be chosen by the City Council this spring.

Smith confirmed her decision to step down in a few months in a brief interview Thursday.

Also Thursday, board member Joyce Watkins, whose term will also expire June 30, said she plans to apply for reappointment.

Because the elected council chooses who sits on the city school board, whether Watkins continues is also up to the council.

Two names will be chosen from applications received by March 10 at 5 p.m.

Those chosen will start three-year terms July 1. The position pays $4,200 a year. The board has seven members.

No one had applied as of mid-Thursday afternoon.

Watkins said she was preparing her application. She is sales manager at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She described board service as “truly a labor of love. It is for someone who is a servant leader. There is nothing political about this role. You do have to be dedicated to the students of our community and our families.”

The 4-page application asks for employer, education history, civic involvement and criminal background, if any. Applicants will describe their philosophy of education, name any special skills that would support successful board service and detail school system activities in which they have engaged.

The application is available at https://www.roanokeva.gov/1070/School-Board-Vacancies.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.