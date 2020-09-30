As local school divisions begin second month of classes, some see increase in COVID-19 cases

Several school divisions in the Roanoke and New River valleys have reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, while others have reported no or few new cases. School leaders say they continue to monitor case numbers.
Roanoke County schools have reported more than 20 cases since classes began Aug. 24, with 16 cases reported within the last two weeks. The division has one of the largest enrollments in the region.
Cases have been reported at a dozen schools, and multiple case have also been reported at the same schools. Last week, Oak Grove Elementary reported three cases within two days. Cave Spring Middle School reported three cases within a seven-day period.
A classroom at Oak Grove Elementary and a classroom at Bonsack Elementary recently closed temporarily as a precaution because they were not typical classrooms, spokesman Chuck Lionberger said.
Though case numbers have increased, Lionberger said the virus hasn't spread within schools. Contact tracers have not found exposure from the positive cases, he said. Exposure, or close contact, is defined by the Virginia Department of Health as being closer than 6 feet for at least 15 minutes to a person with COVID-19 or having exposure to the person's respiratory secretions.
"We knew that we would have cases coming into the school; there was no way we were going to stop that," Lionberger said Wednesday. "What we were trying to do was make sure there was no spread within the school."
Lionberger emphasized that the division "can't manage the spread outside of our buildings." School leaders continue to encourage students and staff to follow the division's health protocols, he said.
"Could we get to the point where we get spread?" Lionberger asked. "Of course that's possible. But we're doing everything we can to keep that from happening."
In Roanoke, a total of 15 staff cases and 22 student cases have been reported since the start of classes Aug. 31, according to spokesman Justin McLeod. But the majority of the students cases come from those who are virtual, McLeod said. Roanoke students are fully virtual for the first nine weeks, except for 675 students who have been attending classes in-person on a regular basis and an additional 325 students have been transported to school for small groups.
William Fleming High School last week closed in-person instruction for two weeks after two staff members tested positive.
Salem schools reported five new cases in the past two weeks, bringing its total to eight since classes began Aug. 31, according to spokesman Mike Stevens. Three of those cases involved exposure, according to notification letters. Salem High School and G.W. Carver Elementary each reported two cases, and Andrew Lewis Middle School reported one case.
Franklin County has reported seven new cases within the past two weeks, according to Superintendent Mark Church. Two cases involved staff, one at Henry Elementary and one at Franklin County High. The other four cases involved students: Three unrelated at Benjamin Franklin Middle, one at Franklin County High and one at Lee M. Waid Elementary, Church said. The division also notified parents Monday of a case that turned out to be negative, he said.
In Radford, five staff members and eight students have tested positive "from exposure outside of our school district," Superintendent Rob Graham said.
Pulaski County has seen a total of five cases, according to Superintendent Kevin Siers. The division reported two cases, one student and one staff, within the past two weeks, he said.
Floyd County has reported three cases within the past two weeks, including two this week at Check Elementary, according to notifications from the district.
Montgomery County has not reported any new cases in the past two weeks, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. The division restarted in-person classes for all students Monday after moving fourth through 12th grade students online for two weeks to preempt new cases during a spike in the county.
Botetourt County also has not reported any new cases within the past two weeks, Superintendent John Russ said.
Staff writers Mike Allen, Yann Ranaivo and Sam Wall contributed to this report.
