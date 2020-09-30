As local school divisions begin second month of classes, some see increase in COVID-19 cases

Though case numbers have increased, Lionberger said the virus hasn't spread within schools. Contact tracers have not found exposure from the positive cases, he said. Exposure, or close contact, is defined by the Virginia Department of Health as being closer than 6 feet for at least 15 minutes to a person with COVID-19 or having exposure to the person's respiratory secretions.

"We knew that we would have cases coming into the school; there was no way we were going to stop that," Lionberger said Wednesday. "What we were trying to do was make sure there was no spread within the school."

Lionberger emphasized that the division "can't manage the spread outside of our buildings." School leaders continue to encourage students and staff to follow the division's health protocols, he said.

"Could we get to the point where we get spread?" Lionberger asked. "Of course that's possible. But we're doing everything we can to keep that from happening."