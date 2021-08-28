As Virginia Tech in-person classes resume, disabled community asks for online learning flexibility

The letter also expressed concerns that the mechanism to get approval to do online teaching only applies to the health and conditions of the individual doing the teaching. So if a professor has a child at home who is immunocompromised, the process to get the online teaching accommodation wouldn’t apply in this scenario, disability advocates argue.

“We know from the past year that providing remote access is possible,” the letter states. “You have the power to provide for the safety of faculty members, staff, students, and children in the New River Valley.”

Sands and Clarke replied to the open letter in a joint email message, saying that remote learning was necessary last year when there was an incomplete understanding of the virus. But the university found online learning “negatively impacted the quality of the educational experience of our students and instructors, and hindered our ability to deliver on the research and engagement elements of our mission.”

They wrote the university will evaluate requests from people with disabilities for accommodations to figure out what could be done without placing an “undue burden on the ability of Virginia Tech to accomplish its mission.”