At UVa-Wise, students see disparity in handling of COVID-19 tests

Two days before students at University of Virginia’s College at Wise were to begin arriving on campus, the college announced it would delay classes by two weeks.
And another surprise: All students would get at-home COVID-19 test kits before returning.
While the college’s parent University of Virginia promised tests for its Charlottesville students back in July, the announcement on Monday was the first time roughly 1,400 UVa-Wise students learned they, too, would be required to test negative for COVID-19 before arriving on campus.
Some students see the news as another example of inequality between the two schools that the pandemic has exacerbated.
“We are never getting the same treatment, especially with this COVID,” said Weston Allen, a 24-year-old senior from Blacksburg.
“Pardon the language,” Allen prefaced before quoting one of his professors who had declared UVa-Wise to be “the bastard child” of UVa.
“They always get the first stuff and it’s never extended to the satellite campus,” Allen said. “It’s always delayed.”
Kathy Still, a spokeswoman for the college, said the school didn’t initially require student testing based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and on “the low positivity rates in the region,” when UVa-Wise’s reopening plan was submitted July 6 to the state.
But at that time, Wise County had a slightly higher per capita rate of cases than did the city of Radford, where Radford University in its July reopening plan mandated tests for hundreds of on-campus students.
State data show cases in Wise County increasing steadily since about early July. As of Saturday, Wise County had a rate of 332 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 278 for Radford and 304 for Montgomery County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“The College has monitored the data since the start of the pandemic. There was not a single aspect of the data that led to our decision,” Still said in an email about Monday’s testing and delayed start announcement.
“We relied and still rely on the VDH and the LENOWISCO Health District to guide us on metrics. We are in nearly constant contact with the director of the LENOWISCO Health District on all local COVID 19 matters,” she said. “I cannot speak to any decisions made by Radford.”
Still cited CDC guidance which does not recommend campus entry testing of all students, faculty and staff but which says colleges may consider testing of asymptomatic students in areas with moderate to significant community transmission, as resources allow.
“There has been ongoing collaboration and coordination between UVA and UVA Wise throughout the pandemic. Given recent positivity rates of the virus across Virginia, UVA and UVA Wise decided recently it is best to extend the testing plan for all students with ongoing testing support from the UVA Health Clinic on campus,” Still said. “We expect to receive more than enough tests for all our students, and our supply will be replenished as needed throughout the semester.”
In its announcement Monday, the college said 71 residential students were already on campus. Those students, and about 100 employees, were tested that same day using kits from the UVa Health System.
Out of about 175 tests, one student tested positive and was quarantined at home, Still said.
Residential students were set to begin moving in from Aug. 5 through Aug. 10, with classes beginning Aug. 12.
News of the two-week delay came a day before UVa announced it would push back in-person classes and move-in dates by two weeks “in response to an uptick in local and national coronavirus cases.” Students in Charlottesville were set to start moving in Aug. 18, with classes beginning Aug. 25.
UVa also cited “supply chain disruptions affecting the availability of testing materials” as a reason for the delay. For tests, both UVa and UVa-Wise are contracting with the company Let’s Get Checked, which has offices in New York and Dublin, Ireland.
Each test for UVa-Wise will cost $119, for which the college plans to use federal CARES Act funding, according to Still.
Andrew Leonard, a 20-year-old junior from Norton, said he is concerned about going back to campus. He thinks UVa-Wise’s testing plan should have been the same as UVa’s.
But the positive case on campus and uptick in cases locally makes him think a delay isn’t enough.
“I really don’t think they should have opened at all,” said Leonard, who is taking most of his classes online.
Allen, who said he has an autoimmune disease, said he was happy to hear that UVa-Wise eventually required students to get tested before coming back.
But he remains worried about the lack of health care infrastructure in the area, and what will happen between the time students receive their test and when they return to campus.
“I don’t know how this semester is going to work,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.