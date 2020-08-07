At UVa-Wise, students see disparity in handling of COVID-19 tests

But at that time, Wise County had a slightly higher per capita rate of cases than did the city of Radford, where Radford University in its July reopening plan mandated tests for hundreds of on-campus students.

State data show cases in Wise County increasing steadily since about early July. As of Saturday, Wise County had a rate of 332 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 278 for Radford and 304 for Montgomery County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“The College has monitored the data since the start of the pandemic. There was not a single aspect of the data that led to our decision,” Still said in an email about Monday’s testing and delayed start announcement.

“We relied and still rely on the VDH and the LENOWISCO Health District to guide us on metrics. We are in nearly constant contact with the director of the LENOWISCO Health District on all local COVID 19 matters,” she said. “I cannot speak to any decisions made by Radford.”

Still cited CDC guidance which does not recommend campus entry testing of all students, faculty and staff but which says colleges may consider testing of asymptomatic students in areas with moderate to significant community transmission, as resources allow.