On Feb. 15, Auburn High School senior Tanner Long was presented with the Harry F. Byrd Jr. Leadership Award at an event in Richmond. Tanner is the first Auburn student to be selected for this prestigious honor.

Former U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd Jr. established the award in 1994 as a way to recognize Virginia high school students who exhibit excellence of character, leadership, devotion to duty and academic accomplishment.

Each year, high school principals around the commonwealth nominate one senior to compete for the award. Three finalists are selected from each of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts, and then a board conducts interviews to select the winning student from each district. The award comes with a substantial monetary prize.

Tanner is the son of David and Jill Long of Christiansburg. He is seeking an appointment to the United States Naval Academy. In an email, Jill Long writes that Tanner appreciates that the award commemorates his hard work, diligence and achievements throughout high school, and hopes that with it, he will be able to continue his education and pursue a career of service as a Naval officer.

- The Roanoke Times