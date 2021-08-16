Back-to-school begins: What's new (besides masks) across the region

School boards and administrators in the region continue to try to weave their way through the pandemic gauntlet with differing community reactions and ever-changing state and federal recommendations and mandates.
Meanwhile, public school learning continues and the 2021-22 school year has already begun for some divisions — and will begin soon for others.
Many in education would surely agree with Salem Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks, who said at a recent school board meeting in regard to the continued use of masks:
“We are all profoundly disappointed that we’re still sitting here today talking about this,” Hicks said. “Not a single one of us wants our kids to deal with this.”
But, as students start another year, there are positives — and changes. Here’s a look at what’s new and notable this school year in divisions around the region:
Botetourt County: This will be the inaugural year of the Virtual Academy, a partnership between BCPS and K12/Stride. This is now a permanent option for Botetourt County families to consider for their children.
The non-resident tuition rate was reduced from $2,805 to only $1,000, a motion that the school board unanimously approved.
Andy Dewease assumed his new role as director of operations for BCPS. He was previously the principal at Lord Botetourt High School.
Beth Mast assumed her new role as Lord Botetourt High School principal. She was previously the principal at Read Mountain Middle School.
Debbie Harris assumed her new role as Read Mountain Middle School principal. She was previously one of the assistant principals at Lord Botetourt High School.
Sarah Beth Milko assumed her new role as an assistant principal at Lord Botetourt High School. She was previously a special education teacher at Read Mountain Middle School.
Applications for a school nurse, a counselor, and bus drivers are being welcomed.
Franklin County
:
Numerous security and HVAC updates were made at schools: Secure entrances were added at Benjamin Franklin Middle School East and West, Ferrum Elementary, and Henry Elementary; air conditioning was added to Rocky Mount Elementary and Ferrum Elementary cafeterias.
There are 77 new staff and/or administrators for this school year, 40 at the elementary level, 36 at the secondary level, and one at the division level.
The plan to spend over $14 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding includes several facets including prevention and mitigation of the coronavirus in schools, continued learning initiatives, bus and vehicle purchases, teacher retention, technology, facility improvements and initiatives to make sure students are prepared mentally, emotionally and academically. The plan will be submitted for state approval on Sept 1.
Montgomery County:The K-12 Virtual School program has more than 200 students enrolled. These students are taking courses with MCPS teachers through the virtual school model.
Construction continues at Christiansburg Elementary, Christiansburg Primary, and Belview Elementary to expand these schools for more students.
A number of MCPS schools have new administrators this year. A few promotions led to opportunities for the administrative teams to take on new challenges: Blacksburg High, Adam Simpson; Christiansburg Middle, Andy Hipple; Christiansburg Primary, Jason Wimbush; Eastern Montgomery Elementary, Marcie Murphy; Gilbert Linkous Elementary, Michelle Flynn; Kipps Elementary, Mark Crummey; Margaret Beeks Elementary, Beth Poff; Shawsville Middle, Micah Mefford.
Meals are free to students for the entire year (This is the same for all school divisions.).
Radford
:
Continued renovation and addition work on McHarg Elementary School with a completion date of March 2022.
New administrators at all schools — Michelle Greene and Deborah Reedy (McHarg), Kelly Linkenhoker and Cole Wilder (Belle Heth), Darden Freeman and Cam Sellers (John Dalton) and Tara Grant, Ken Keister and Cameron Sellers (RHS), and a new high school football coach, Michael Crist.
Over 35 new faculty and staff members.
Division-wide Positive Behavior Intervention Support Program and division-wide Trauma Informed Instruction Practices.
Member of the Region VII Virtual Academy.
Jobs for Virginia Graduate Program at the high school.
Jr. Bobcat Connections, an after-school enrichment program at Belle Heth Elementary.
Bobcat Connections, an after-school tutoring program at John Dalton and the high school.
Bobcat Bridge, an alternative learning environment at central office.
Early release Wednesdays for faculty/staff planning, collaborative planning, professional development and needed meetings.
Roanoke:
Teachers will take up a new teaching strategy when classes begin Aug. 24. It says that students will read, write and discuss every subject every school day. That means doing all three not just in English class, but also in math and science, school officials said.
The school system intends to help students catch up on any material that was taught during the pandemic-disrupted 2020-21 academic year but not truly learned. Teachers will be provided a new tool called Measures of Academic Progress that identifies what material a student knows and is ready to learn next.
The school is reaching out to students who would benefit from additional skills and support around college readiness, such as students whose parents did not attend college. This program, called Advancement Via Individual Determination, teaches participants such skills as interviewing and the Cornell notetaking method. In the method, which originated at Cornell University, users divide their pages into three sections — one for traditional notes, one for questions and one for a summary of the new material.
The college readiness program will admit about 20 to 30 eighth and ninth-graders as the school year begins and they will continue through graduation. College visits are anticipated.
The planned opening in spring a new facility to be called the LIFT Clinic. The clinic, a stand-alone structure under construction adjacent to Fallon Park Elementary School, will provide medical and dental care, job training and financial counseling for children and adults, officials said.
Roanoke County:
Classrooms return to fully engaging with Deeper Learning: learning that is engaging and purposeful. Deeper Learning is part of a long-term commitment to the vision of RCPS C-Change Framework. This year the focus is on making four shifts in designing learning experiences: Engaging students in complex problem solving; having students do authentic work that prepares them for life after graduation; helping students care about and own their work by building student agency; infusing technology in powerful ways.
The work of RCPS to create Opportunity Ready certifications for seniors who demonstrate the skills and characteristics found in the RPS Profile of a Graduate continues to develop in stages.
Individual laptops will now be available for classroom use during the school day in elementary schools, rather than having computer labs.
All 27 RCPS schools will fully implement the RCPS Positive Behaviors Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program which focuses on creating and sustaining positive and respectful learning environments in which all students can thrive and be successful.
The RCPS Online Academy for high school students continues.
Official ribbon cutting and open house for new Cave Spring High School.
Work begins on two-year renovation of William Byrd High School.
RCPS has added insurance benefits for bus drivers and bus aides.
School nurses will continue to support students diagnosed with COVID and work with the health department with quarantining unvaccinated students and staff if they are exposed as directed by the health department.
Schools will continue to assess student learning individually and work with them to fill in any gaps. As an extra resource for the upcoming school year, RCPS is implementing a WIN (“What I Need”) Program in schools to provide extra teachers to work with individual students.
Salem:
Spartan Summer Learning Camp was highly successful this summer.
Multi-age classrooms.
Salem High School renovations are ongoing.
Additional Staff to Support SEL (Social–Emotional-Learning).
Jobs for Virginia Graduates program.
Staff writers Mike Allen, Tad Dickens, Tonia Moxley, Jeff Sturgeon and Luke Weir contributed to this report.