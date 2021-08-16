Back-to-school begins: What's new (besides masks) across the region

School boards and administrators in the region continue to try to weave their way through the pandemic gauntlet with differing community reactions and ever-changing state and federal recommendations and mandates.

Meanwhile, public school learning continues and the 2021-22 school year has already begun for some divisions — and will begin soon for others.

Many in education would surely agree with Salem Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks, who said at a recent school board meeting in regard to the continued use of masks:

“We are all profoundly disappointed that we’re still sitting here today talking about this,” Hicks said. “Not a single one of us wants our kids to deal with this.”

But, as students start another year, there are positives — and changes. Here’s a look at what’s new and notable this school year in divisions around the region:

Botetourt County: This will be the inaugural year of the Virtual Academy, a partnership between BCPS and K12/Stride. This is now a permanent option for Botetourt County families to consider for their children.

The non-resident tuition rate was reduced from $2,805 to only $1,000, a motion that the school board unanimously approved.