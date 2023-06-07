Ed Baine will be the next rector of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, making him the first Black member to hold that position.

Baine, president of Dominion Energy, was initially appointed to the board of visitors in 2018, and served as its vice rector for the past two years.

He will be the university's 43rd rector, according to the school's archives.

“It’s a very humbling time for me, and I appreciate the support and confidence of the board,” Baine said. “But it’s not about me. It’s about the folks who have made sacrifices before me. It’s about this university. It’s about our commonwealth. It’s about moving forward.”

He was nominated Tuesday by board member Greta Harris, and approved unanimously by the 14-member board. Through tears, Harris said the board on Monday visited campus land that was once worked by enslaved people.

“We walked on hallowed grounds where enslaved Africans worked to help build this great university,” Harris said. “For some of us of African descent, walking through any plantation is challenging because we can feel the lingering spirits of our ancestors.”

She said Baine’s nomination as rector represents a milestone for the school.

“I am humbled and extremely proud today to put forth the name of an outstanding leader who fully embodies our Ut Prosim motto, and after 151 years would become the university's first Black rector,” Harris said. “With this vote, you would not only be making university history. We would be making one more spectacular step forward of manifesting our ancestors’ hopes and dreams for a better future.”

Pending reappointment by the governor to another term on the board, Sharon Brickhouse Martin was elected vice rector. She is founder and president of Brickhouse Martin Healthcare Engineering.

“I’m not the first in my family to come to Virginia Tech. I had a sister who came in ’72,” Martin said. “When she came they were still playing 'Dixie' at halftime during the football games. So I can’t wait to let her know about this honor.”

Martin’s four-year term ends June 30, alongside board member Melissa Byrne Nelson, who is also seeking reappointment from the governor.

If Martin is reappointed, it will also be the first time in Virginia Tech history with a Black rector and vice rector.

Terms are also expiring for board members Shelley Butler Barlow, who served four years, and Charles T. Hill, who served eight.

Tuesday was Rector Tish Long’s final meeting of her two-year term as head of the university board. Long, who is the second woman to serve as university rector, said she is proud to pass the mantle to Baine.

“A very historic moment for our beloved university,” Long said. “Long overdue, yet here we are.”