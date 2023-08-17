The Roanoke County School Board heard from dozens of speakers Thursday about the gender issues that have roiled recent meetings – then unceremoniously voted to adopt a new transgender student policy that said in matters of sports, bathrooms and more, students’ gender will be considered to be the same as their birth sex, minus intervention from parents and staff.

Based on a Virginia Department of Education model that Virginia law requires all school boards to follow, the new Roanoke County policy states that even when parents initiate creation of a Gender Support Plan, school staff, teachers and other employees – and other students – do not have to use transgender students’ preferred pronouns or names. If staff or classmates feel that changed pronouns or names are at odds with the students’ birth sex, requiring them to use the new forms of address would infringe on the staff members’ and non-transgender students’ religious and ideological freedoms, the new Roanoke County and model Virginia policies say.

Approval of the new policy came after more than an hour of public comment, most of it urging the board to rethink its stance, and the arrest of one man for disorderly conduct.

Brent Brewer, who had already risen to tell the board that he opposed the new policy as a county schools graduate and parent of a transgender student, was escorted out of the meeting by three sheriff’s deputies after telling the officers several times that they were out of line in shushing audience members. Brewer said board members should be asking for order, not the deputies, but was led away as some audience members called the officers cowards and others began chanting, “Protect trans kids!”

Other deputies rushed school board members out of the room until the arrest was finished. After an absence of several minutes, they returned to continue hearing public comment.

The arrest echoed events at the board’s last meeting, on July 27, when deputies cleared the meeting room and two people who did not immediately leave were charged with trespassing.

Thursday’s meeting was the school board’s first with a new policy limiting public comment to county residents, students, their parents and staff, and requiring a more intensive signup process.

Twenty-six people spoke, with all but four criticizing the board or the new transgender policy, or a policy that the board approved last month that banned classroom decorations that referenced sociopolitical or religious issues. It was a measure apparently prompted by a parents’ criticism of rainbow flags and signs at one county school.

Dr. Ryan White, a psychiatrist who began his comments Thursday by telling the board that he prefers he and him pronouns, said that displaying rainbows “is not child abuse,” but that marginalizing a group of students through the recent policies should be seen as child neglect.

“We are making national news for intolerance,” added county resident Samantha Newell, who then announced her own write-in candidacy for the school board, prompting whoops from the audience.

“Why must minorities continue to have to fight for basic human respect?” asked Katie Dralle, who said she spoke for a bisexual, non-binary county resident who did not feel safe making a statement at the meeting.

Several speakers said that the board seemed to have veered to the political right or toward an overt Christian ethos.

“You were elected to represent all of us, not just your friends,” Ann Wood said.

“Again you’re going after our most vulnerable students,” Tiffany Sandifer said.

Of the speakers who voiced support of the board, most referenced religion. “The bullying goes both ways. If you think being an LGBTQ student is hard, try being a godly student,” said Jason LaTempa, who said he had taken his child out of county schools due to anti-religious sentiment.

The new policy was approved without comment by the four board members present, and was unanimously adopted as part of the board’s consent agenda on a motion by Vice Chairman Tim Greenway. Board Chairman Brent Hudson and board members Cheryl Facciani and Mike Wray voted in favor of adoption. Board member David Linden was not at the meeting.

At the meeting’s end, the board members said they appreciated the comments – with Greenway and Hudson adding that they were proud of their Christianity and did not think it entitled them to judge anyone.

Wray said that after eight years on the board, he does not plan to run again, and that he had benefited from speaking to many, many parents during his time in office.

“I respect everyone’s thinking and what you bring forth,” Wray said.