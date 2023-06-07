On May 10, the Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club was proud to recognize four of our outstanding Blacksburg High School seniors.

Zijun Wang and Erik Midkiff were presented Jones/Sanders scholarships for their exemplary academic achievements and citizenship.

Mia Farley and Carter Ackerman were awarded the H.B. Dillon scholarships for their outstanding athletic performance and sportsmanship.

Blacksburg Lions have issued these scholarships since 1925. The club was delighted to renew and maintain its commitment to the youth of Blacksburg again this year.

Combining achievement and prowess with consistent attention to citizenship and sportsmanship has set these students apart. They give honor to Blacksburg High School and our community. We wish them well!

- Submitted by Peter Hartmann