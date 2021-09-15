Blacksburg teacher calls school disciplinary system 'white supremacy' in viral video

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the other two videos, Thompson, who is white, specifically voices concerns about the role of white culture in America and argues that the issue of police’s poor treatment of minorities has a connection to the school system.

“If you don’t believe me, just take a look at all the instances of white people, especially white men, who oftentimes are brandishing weapons and who are taken into custody alive. Much of this wrapped up in implicit bias and we have incredible power to change people’s biases when they’re young,” Thompson said. “We have to be talking about these issues in schools because every bit of it impacts our work. Ways in which we teach, ways in which we interact with students, the practices and policies we have, the ways in which they’re implemented.”

Thompson’s clips, particularly the one in which he referred to PBIS as a practice of white supremacy, drew criticism from many who replied to Libs of Tik Tok’s thread on the teacher.

For example, one user who goes by Miss LeFlore wrote: “I’m a Black teacher. Any notion that behaving and following directions are inherently white traits disgusts me. It highlights the bigotry of low expectations that permeates the Education system. Black and Brown students are capable and should not be held to separate standards.”