Bluefied College is now Bluefield University

School officials announced last week that Bluefield College will now be Bluefield University, capping a process that began with discussions of the idea five years ago.
President David Olive was joined by Board of Trustees Chairman Todd Asbury to make the announcement during the Aug. 18 President’s Convocation.
“The discussion to transition to a university name occurred approximately five years ago as we moved into a university academic structure with the addition of graduate programs,” Olive said in a news release.
Continuing, he said: “Although there is a change in name, the institution will remain a Christ-centered learning community developing servant leaders to transform the world.”
A brand-strategy team worked with two marketing firms in obtaining research to guide the board in its decision.
The brand strategy team made up of school stakeholders surveyed two groups with several name options that had been suggested, including keeping college in the name. One group consisted of alumni and donors, and the other group consisted of current students and recent graduates. Both groups selected Bluefield University as their first preference.
The Board of Trustees met in special session in June 2021 to approve the new name Bluefield University. It was suggested by Olive that the new name be revealed at President’s Convocation, marking the first day of the fall term andthe start of the institution’s 100th year.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are excited to be a part of this wonderful institution,” said Asbury. “The board, along with the administration, have made some very important decisions to strategically position the university for the next century. We believe the partnerships forged in the past few years and the important changes underway will offer our students, for many years to come, a pathway to a bright, purposeful, and blessed future.”
Olive said that the transition to a university reflects Bluefield’s transformation over the years, as well as its commitment to developing servant-leaders.
“With the expansion of master’s degree programs and discussions of future doctoral programs, the Board of Trustees determined this was the right move and the right time to change the name to Bluefield University,” Olive said. “It reflects the future trajectory of the institution as we prepare for the next century of Christian higher education.”
In 2018, a new Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences (MABS) degree was introduced and offered in partnership with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Blacksburg. Its purpose is to assist students in gaining acceptance into a medical school or other healthcare programs through a nine-month, 35-credit hour, face-to-face delivery program. The program places an emphasis on biomedical coursework, research experience, field study, as well as seminars in professional development.
In March 2020, the Board of Trustees voted to further align the institution with the VCOM family of schools by joining its education consortium and expanding opportunities in the health sciences. In January 2021, the agreement between the two institutions was finalized. Within the partnership, Bluefield will seek to develop new science and health sciences programs that provide pathways to medical school or alternative paths to professions in the healthcare field.
VCOM and Bluefield University are legally held by an educational foundation, the Harvey W. Peters Research Foundation. Bluefield University remains a separate 501©(3) entity with assets and liabilities intact and continues its Christ-centered mission and covenant relationship with the Baptist General Association of Virginia (BGAV). The BGAV, alongside local community leaders, founded the institution in 1922 as a college serving students in Appalachia.
Olive also announced the launch of the Go Further Campaign, the centennial campaign for Bluefield University. The comprehensive campaign’s $18 million goal will aid the institution in meeting its strategic plan goals and specific outcomes. This campaign will be the largest in the institution’s history.
