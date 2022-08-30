Botetourt County librarian is regional teacher of the year

A Botetourt County librarian is one of eight Virginia teachers who learned Tuesday of their selections as 2023 Virginia Regional Teachers of the Year.

There were surprise classroom visits, assemblies and announcements at their schools. The eight are now in the running for selection next month as the commonwealth’s 2023 Virginia Teacher of Year, according to a Virginia Department of Education news release.

Angela D. Myers, a librarian at Read Mountain Middle in Botetourt County is the Region 6 teacher of the year.

“Each of us has seen a life changed by a committed, loving teacher, and empowering teachers to best serve their students in partnership with parents remains a top priority for my administration,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in the release. “In the budget we signed this year, I was so pleased to help provide teachers pay raises and bonuses to honor their work, especially throughout the pandemic. Great teachers must be recognized, I’m pleased that today we’re recognizing the outstanding work of eight wonderful teachers throughout the commonwealth.”

Said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, in the release:

“Our eight regional teachers of the year will serve as ambassadors for the schools in their regions, the state and for the teaching profession. They are recognized by their peers — and now by the commonwealth — for their ability to build strong relationships with students and families, and teach in ways that inspire students to excel, regardless of the subject matter or the challenges they face.”

The other seven regional winners are: Kiara S. Thompson, a physical science teacher at Thomas C. Boushall Middle in Richmond (Region 1); Jason D. Bartholomew, a business information and technology teacher at Nansemond River High in Suffolk (Region 2); Fabiana B. Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle in Spotsylvania County (Region 3); Jordan M. Markwood, a music teacher at Rock Ridge High in Loudoun County (Region 4); Lori C. Peltonen, a library and media specialist at Staunton High in Staunton (Region 5); Dawn Poe, a kindergarten teacher at Fairview Elementary in Grayson County (Region 7); Megan G. Graves, a special education teacher at Appomattox High in Appomattox County (Region 8).

A Virginia Department of Education committee selected the winners from among candidates nominated by school divisions. The committee — which includes teachers, representatives of education and business associations, the military, and 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year Daphne Tamara Fulson — will reconvene in Richmond Sept. 30 to interview the regional winners and select the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year, according to the release.

The 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year will represent the commonwealth in the Council of Chief State School Officer’s National Teacher of the Year program.