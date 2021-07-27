Botetourt County school announcement: Unvaccinated students should wear masks

The Botetourt School administration is recommending as part of its 2021-22 plan that all students not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks indoors.

Unless new executive orders or state mandates require otherwise, the masking requirement set forth for all students, staff, and visitors while indoors in instructional settings will be lifted for the start of the 2021-22 school year - but, while not required, the administration announced the indoor mask recommendation on Tuesday.

Keeping with the current federal mandate regarding public transportation, masks are still required while accessing any Botetourt County Schools transportation service, regardless of vaccination status, according to the announcement.

The school system will continue to monitor the COVID situation and will make necessary or required adjustments to its health plan during the 2021-22 school year, according to the announcement.