Botetourt County School Board members decry lack of meaningful public input

“There seems to be a lot of misinformation and confusion going around,” said board Chairwoman Anna Weddle, in response after the 15-minute public comment session. “Virginia schools are already required by law to follow CDC guidelines … All we are doing is continuing to follow the law.”

People in the audience began speaking out, causing Weddle to call out two attendees by name and ask them to stop speaking out of turn. At least one person yelled at the elected school board representatives to “stop vaccinating our children,” and another shouted, “you’re complicit.”

“The current CDC guidelines do not include vaccine mandates. We will not be vaccinating your children,” Weddle said. “We cannot give a child a Tylenol without parental permission, as it should be. We are not going to secretly vaccinate your child.”

Botetourt County used federal coronavirus relief funds for its summer academy this year, helping hundreds of kids get the extra education they needed to catch up in school. That program will be repeated in summer 2022, Weddle said.

“This money is a good thing,” she said, over shouting voices. “Extra money to address learning loss is a good thing.”