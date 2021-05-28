Botetourt County students getting on-site, hands-on, house-building experience

Laying down the foundation on a Fincastle property, a group of Botetourt Technical Education Center students are also putting down foundations for their futures.
A handful of BTEC students on May 24 were cutting cinderblocks and laying them over top of the concrete footers that a previous class had poured in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down their school, and their work. By the time they finished for the semester this week, three seniors already had full-time jobs lined up in the construction trades, and one junior was going to work for an electrical company, said their teacher, Phillip Simmons, in an interview at the site.
All 13 members of the building trades class, even two who were working from home, had either hands-on experience or an understanding of construction's practical aspects.
Rising senior Brogan Shutts, of Fincastle, said he's building his options.
"I thought something in the construction field would be very good, that’s why I started taking this class — maybe something like a private contractor," Shutts, 16, said. "This is like the hands-on aspect of it, so I’d be able to learn how to do all this stuff for the real world. So it’s very good."
What they're doing is, in fact, real world. It's the second house that a BTEC class has built on a piece of property. Past classes have also built multiple modular homes and a tiny house, the latter of which sits well above a James River flood plain, Simmons said. It's a rare project in Virginia; Simmons said he knows of about 10 across the commonwealth.
The first of the two on-site homes, built in 2004 and 2005, sold for more than $460,000, the teacher said. The housing bubble's burst put years between project one and project two, he said. The one under construction now, which is smaller, could go for more than $300,000. A possible buyer has already emerged for it, even in its early construction phase.
More important than the commercial value is the potential for BTEC students' job placement. About 100 businesses and individuals were involved in all aspects of the first construction. Up to 100 are likely to be involved with building the new one, on Ridgely Lane. Those businesses get a good look at potential employees, and about five students per year have jobs by the time they graduate, Simmons said.
Rising senior Hunter Mundy, 17, has a job lined up with one of the region's electric companies.
The goal, he said, is to "just learn about it and see where it takes me, I reckon, learn new things," he said.
Hunter Altizer, 17, said that in his two years at BTEC, he has picked up a broad range of home-construction knowledge and skills.
"I didn’t know anything about electricity, but I could now wire just about anything with a house," Altizer, a rising senior, said.
A lot of that came during a pandemic era that splintered the normal school sessions and put the project behind schedule. But since resuming work in late April on what will be a 1,529-square-foot, two-bedroom home, the boys spent every possible minute of class time to get the foundation finished. They made it 75 percent of the way before having to clean up the site and take the tools back to class as the semester ended. They'll finish that part of the job in fall, and if all goes well, the house will be ready to sell by spring of 2022.
"It’s been fantastic," said Simmons, who has been teaching carpentry, masonry, plumbing and electricity at his alma mater for 28 years.
After the masonry work is done, next year's class is likely to get a lesson in economics. Simmons said that lumber prices have increased so much in recent months that he will likely look for alternate materials, such as structural insulated panels.
"Two-by-fours, when I priced this house, were $1.89 apiece, and now they're almost $10 apiece," he said. "Exterior sheathing was $9.90 a sheet. Now it’s $39-$40 a sheet."
With support from the Botetourt County Educational Foundation and the Bank of Botetourt, the project has funding, with zero interest.
"They’ve actually bought into having kids work out on the site," Simmons said of the foundation.
The nonprofit, founded in 1994, has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Botetourt schools. Most of that money has come from its major fundraising event, the annual Swing4Schools Golf Tournament, according to the foundation's website.
"If it wasn’t for the folks in the Botetourt County Education Foundation, we would have none of this," Simmons said.
As he spoke, he would occasionally call out to class members.
"Be sure you’ve got your safety glasses on, guys," he said as several gathered by a wet saw, to cut cinder blocks. At another point, he cautioned students about how they were lining up the blocks on the foundation. But, he said, he didn't want to get too detailed in his instructions.
"I want them to think about what they’re doing," he said. "If they don’t think about it, then it’s just me telling them what to do … It’s ok if they fail, and then they figure out what they need to do next time."
The students were pretty laid back about it.
"There’s a couple times where we all screwed up," Mundy said. "We got over it and fixed it and we’re here now, pretty much done with it."
The goal is for the teaching to click in by the time the students graduate, with many going on to do it for a living, Simmons said.
"The student, when you finally see them get something, finally see them understand it, that’s the whole point," the teacher said. "Sometimes you have to reteach some kids, and some kids never learn the process. But it’s that one time that they finally get it [that] is the most enjoyable part for me."