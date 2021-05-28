Botetourt County students getting on-site, hands-on, house-building experience

The first of the two on-site homes, built in 2004 and 2005, sold for more than $460,000, the teacher said. The housing bubble's burst put years between project one and project two, he said. The one under construction now, which is smaller, could go for more than $300,000. A possible buyer has already emerged for it, even in its early construction phase.

More important than the commercial value is the potential for BTEC students' job placement. About 100 businesses and individuals were involved in all aspects of the first construction. Up to 100 are likely to be involved with building the new one, on Ridgely Lane. Those businesses get a good look at potential employees, and about five students per year have jobs by the time they graduate, Simmons said.

Rising senior Hunter Mundy, 17, has a job lined up with one of the region's electric companies.

The goal, he said, is to "just learn about it and see where it takes me, I reckon, learn new things," he said.

Hunter Altizer, 17, said that in his two years at BTEC, he has picked up a broad range of home-construction knowledge and skills.

"I didn’t know anything about electricity, but I could now wire just about anything with a house," Altizer, a rising senior, said.