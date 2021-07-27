Botetourt, Roanoke counties lift in-school masking requirements

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke and Botetourt counties both will continue to require students, whether vaccinated or not, to wear masks while riding on school buses, in order to comply with meet federal transportation requirements. Franklin County did not take that step.

The Botetourt school system will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will make necessary or required adjustments to its health plan during the 2021-22 school year, according to its announcement.

Roanoke County said in a news release that it would consider additional mitigation strategies and requirements should in-person learning become “significantly impacted for large numbers of students.”

School boards across Virginia continue to discuss and make decisions about health plans including masks as COVID-19 again surges in areas across the country, particularly among the unvaccinated.

Montgomery County’s school board is scheduled to discuss its policy next week. Salem City Schools and Roanoke City Public Schools also are considering their policies.

Roanoke County has the highest vaccination rate against COVID-19 in the Roanoke and New River valleys, with 58.4% of the population with at least one dose. In Botetourt, the same measure stands at 52.7%; in Franklin County it is 41.8%.