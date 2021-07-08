Botetourt school board addresses race education and treatment of transgender students

FINCASTLE — Botetourt County's school board agreed unanimously on Thursday that it does not support critical race theory being taught in its schools.
It didn't vote on the matter, because school boards don't get to decide on curriculum. That is a matter for the state. Instead, the board's chairwoman, Anna Weddle, read aloud a statement on behalf of the five-person board, during its regular meeting at the division's central office.
“The following statement is supported by all five members of the school board," Weddle read to a room of at least 40 people, many of whom had spoken out against the academic concept during public hearing. "BCPS has not and will not be teaching critical race theory. The term is not mentioned in standards, nor in curriculum. This includes the current standards and those standards that will be taught beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. Collectively, we do not support critical race theory in K-12 education in Botetourt County.”
The board also approved a consent agenda that included rules about school safety issues, including bullying and harassment, for the 2021-22 school year, but which Weddle said did not include model guidance that the state Board of Education handed down regarding transgender students, including their right to use the restroom of their choice. Multiple speakers at Thursday's meeting, and last month's meeting, spoke out against those recommendations.
While two speakers on Thursday spoke in support of transgender students, no one spoke out in favor of critical race theory. The concept emerged from the legal world with a thesis that race is a social issue, with racism not simply about individual bias or prejudice, but also embedded in laws and policies, according to the publication Education Week and multiple other reports. In recent months, The New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project has become tied to it, and together they have been criticized as historically flawed and racist in their own right, with Republican-led states moving to ban such teaching.
Gov. Ralph Northam in August 2019 established a commission on Black history education in the commonwealth. A year later, the commission reported back with an 81-page document addressing multiple issues. Among the actions are "technical edits to and recommendations for enriched standards related to African American history," according to the final report.
Among the scholars and partners listed at the end was the 1619 Project, along with 49 others including the Radford University IMPACT Lab, The Library of Virginia and the African American Museum Association, and multiple resources including Bettina Love's "We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom" and Ibram Kendi's "How to be an Anti-Racist."
Buchanan District board member Michelle Austin, finishing her final term on the Botetourt board, told the audience that she had written a letter to Northam and Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, bemoaning the scarcity of Western Virginia representation on the 36-member commission, and passing along the concerns of her constituents.
Many among about 30 speakers at Thursday's meeting – among shouts of agreement and applause – said that they believed critical race theory is a Marxist construct set up to divide students in a sort of reverse racism, and they would pull their children from the division if it were to be taught. Several also threatened to remove their children if specific transgender rules were enacted.
"For our system, there are no real changes to the actual transgender policies though," Weddle said in an email exchange before the meeting. "Those have been in place. …. We are not approving or implementing a new stand-alone transgender policy.
Division Superintendent Jonathan Russ, reading from a statement during the meeting, said that administrators opted against such a policy.
"Transgender students are not new to the BCPS, and we have been able to accommodate all students up until this point," Russ said. "I feel confident that we will be able to do so without infringing on a safe space for all students, to include students who are not transgender."
Russ had previously said that the division offers a separate restroom for the one transgender student currently in the system.
The board voted 4-1 in favor of the consent agenda, with Blue Ridge District board member Matthew East voting no. In the June meeting, he spoke against the state guidelines and, regarding race education, said that the system was part of a "war for the hearts and the souls and the minds of our kids."
East did not say why he was voting against the consent agenda Thursday and he could not be reached after the meeting.