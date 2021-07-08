Botetourt school board addresses race education and treatment of transgender students

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buchanan District board member Michelle Austin, finishing her final term on the Botetourt board, told the audience that she had written a letter to Northam and Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, bemoaning the scarcity of Western Virginia representation on the 36-member commission, and passing along the concerns of her constituents.

Many among about 30 speakers at Thursday's meeting – among shouts of agreement and applause – said that they believed critical race theory is a Marxist construct set up to divide students in a sort of reverse racism, and they would pull their children from the division if it were to be taught. Several also threatened to remove their children if specific transgender rules were enacted.

"For our system, there are no real changes to the actual transgender policies though," Weddle said in an email exchange before the meeting. "Those have been in place. …. We are not approving or implementing a new stand-alone transgender policy.

Division Superintendent Jonathan Russ, reading from a statement during the meeting, said that administrators opted against such a policy.