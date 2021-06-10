 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Botetourt schools provide bonuses to employees
0 comments

Botetourt schools provide bonuses to employees

{{featured_button_text}}
Botetourt County Public School logo (copy) (copy)

The June paycheck is going to be significantly fatter for Botetourt County schools’ contracted employees.

The county’s school board approved Superintendent Jonathan Russ’ recommendation that full-time employees receive a $2,000 bonus, and that part-timers receive $1,000 bonuses.

Russ and Buchanan District representative Michelle Austin said in Thursday’s school board meeting that they had wanted to wait till the end of the division’s fiscal year to provide the money, to make sure that the system wasn’t overdrawn at the end of the year.

“Fortunately, we are at a point where we can afford it,” Russ said in the meeting, which was live-streamed from the schools’ website.

The board began discussing the bonuses last year, Austin said, when she was its chair. They asked employees for patience, even as other school boards in the valley voted to provide extra money to teachers and other staff overburdened by COVID-19 changes. Russ said that every Botetourt school employee was effected, and in many cases, their workload tripled.

“You don’t know what you’re going to encounter, so we thought it was fiscally responsible … The last thing I wanted was to go back to the board of supervisors and say, whoops, we didn’t make our budget,” Austin said. “It had to be an appropriate time.”

She thanked school employees for their patience as she moved to accept Russ’ recommendation. Valley District board member Tim Davidick seconded the motion, which passed 5-0.

0 comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert