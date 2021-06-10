Botetourt schools provide bonuses to employees

The June paycheck is going to be significantly fatter for Botetourt County schools’ contracted employees.

The county’s school board approved Superintendent Jonathan Russ’ recommendation that full-time employees receive a $2,000 bonus, and that part-timers receive $1,000 bonuses.

Russ and Buchanan District representative Michelle Austin said in Thursday’s school board meeting that they had wanted to wait till the end of the division’s fiscal year to provide the money, to make sure that the system wasn’t overdrawn at the end of the year.

“Fortunately, we are at a point where we can afford it,” Russ said in the meeting, which was live-streamed from the schools’ website.

The board began discussing the bonuses last year, Austin said, when she was its chair. They asked employees for patience, even as other school boards in the valley voted to provide extra money to teachers and other staff overburdened by COVID-19 changes. Russ said that every Botetourt school employee was effected, and in many cases, their workload tripled.