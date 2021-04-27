Botetourt supervisors approve $65.2 million schools budget

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, with no questions and no discussion, on Tuesday unanimously approved the county school division's budget.

The $65.2 million budget, which will cover the 2021-22 fiscal year, includes an average 5% raise for teachers, nine new jobs systemwide and $600,000 for the division's virtual academy, all beginning July 1. The schools' capital fund is set at almost $2.7 million.

The budget includes $28 million in state funding, an increase of $1.4 million for a system that is estimated to serve 4,325 students. About $1.7 million comes from CARES Act funding and may only be used for pandemic-related spending. The rest of the money comes from the county.

Overall, the new budget shows about a $6.3 million increase from the previous fiscal year.

Botetourt County's director of financial services, Tony Zerrilla, relayed budget details to the board and recommended the supervisors adopt the resolution approving it. No citizens had addressed the budget in previous public hearings at a school board meeting March and a board of supervisors meeting earlier in April.

