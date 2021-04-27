 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Botetourt supervisors approve $65.2 million schools budget
0 comments

Botetourt supervisors approve $65.2 million schools budget

{{featured_button_text}}

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, with no questions and no discussion, on Tuesday unanimously approved the county school division's budget.

The $65.2 million budget, which will cover the 2021-22 fiscal year, includes an average 5% raise for teachers, nine new jobs systemwide and $600,000 for the division's virtual academy, all beginning July 1. The schools' capital fund is set at almost $2.7 million.

The budget includes $28 million in state funding, an increase of $1.4 million for a system that is estimated to serve 4,325 students. About $1.7 million comes from CARES Act funding and may only be used for pandemic-related spending. The rest of the money comes from the county.

Overall, the new budget shows about a $6.3 million increase from the previous fiscal year.

Botetourt County's director of financial services, Tony Zerrilla, relayed budget details to the board and recommended the supervisors adopt the resolution approving it. No citizens had addressed the budget in previous public hearings at a school board meeting March and a board of supervisors meeting earlier in April.

0 comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Floyd's Brook Smith is Ivy League-bound
Education

Floyd's Brook Smith is Ivy League-bound

An enthusiastic learner, self-proclaimed busy-body and Floyd native, Brook Smith was admitted to Yale University in December 2020 during the school’s Early Action period. Graduating from Floyd County High School in May, Smith says the coming season of changes is “daunting,” but she’s “excited nonetheless.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert