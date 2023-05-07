A substantial collection of former longtime 9th District Rep. Rick Boucher’s political records are now housed in Virginia Tech’s University Libraries’ special collections and archives.

The records include four decades of political history and progress in Southwest Virginia and the collection features 76 boxes including 6,111 folders and 72 awards spanning Boucher’s political career, according to a university news release.

Boucher, a Democrat from Abingdon, was a member of the state Senate for seven years before being elected to Congress in 1982, a position he held until 2011. With 28 years of service, he is the longest-serving representative in the history of the 9th District.

Boucher gifted his collection to the University Libraries at Virginia Tech to make it available to all who wish to learn from it, according to the release. Special Collections and University Archives Project Archivist Bess Pittman arranged and described items in the collection to create a detailed finding aid and other access tools for researchers.

“The collection reflects Rick Boucher’s professional work, including correspondence, numerous handwritten presentations he delivered in committees and on the House floor, hundreds of photos, awards, memos from his office, newsletters, brochures, pamphlets, campaign materials – basically everything that came in during his work as a congressman and state legislator,” said Pittman, in the release.

Said Boucher, in the release:

“I had a long association with Virginia Tech, working actively with four Virginia Tech presidents. It was the largest institution of higher learning in my district and its largest employer, and I wanted my papers to go there given how respected the institution is. The university’s acclaimed technical expertise appealed to me because a lot of this collection now has the capability of being made digitally accessible by anyone who has internet access.”

At this point, a small digital exhibit provides online researchers a sampling of just over 200 items from the collection, and archivists are now working to add more digital content from the collection to the site, according to the release.

Pittman was responsible for organizing all of the materials into one cohesive collection, a process that took nearly a year.

“It offers some really amazing insights into the work that goes into governing a region. The primary focus is the 9th District, but you can see the ripples into the broader work that Boucher was involved in,” she said in the release.

Specifically, Pittman, in the release, noted how instrumental Boucher was in the commercialization of the internet. He was the lead author of the 1992 legislation that, when signed by President George H.W. Bush, for the first time allowed commercial content on the internet, enabling money to be made online and ushering in the world of electronic commerce and revolutionizing the global economy. After Boucher’s legislation was signed into law, electronic commerce was born in the United States and then spread to the rest of the world.

Among the papers are materials reflecting Boucher’s involvement in the major legislation shaping telecommunications policy over a quarter of a century, including the Communications Act of 1996 of which he was a sponsor. The collection also reflects Boucher’s work as the lead author of the legislation creating Virginia’s first national forest wilderness areas and his papers and handwritten presentations from President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, during which he was selected by House Democratic Leader Dick Gephardt to take the lead in the Judiciary Committee and on the House floor as a primary sponsor of the Democratic censure motion as an alternative to impeachment.

In the collection are extensive files from the time that as a state senator he carried to passage comprehensive legislation reforming the state’s criminal sexual assault laws and the state’s drug laws, according to the release.

Boucher, in the release, said he hopes that this collection can influence others to be involved in public service and advance ideas that promote positive change.

Researchers interested in Boucher’s collection should explore the detailed finding aid to help target material of interest, according to the release. Because of the large volume of material, the collection is housed at an offsite facility which requires advance notice for retrieval.