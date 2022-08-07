Building boost: As school year starts, region has more state support

Some summer breaks, it’s a struggle just scrounging up enough leftover funds to afford a replacement school bus, said one public school superintendent in Southwest Virginia.

“It’s very tough,” said Jeanette Warwick, Craig County Schools superintendent. “Even something that people mostly take for granted, just school buses.”

With another school year soon to begin, public education officials in the region said they are relieved to at long last receive some state support for maintaining the bus fleets, buildings and other property needs that keep kids learning.

But further capital needs abound. Statewide, a nearly $25 billion need has been identified for school modernization and construction in Virginia.

“It is nice to have some money allocated directly to us that we can apply towards these projects,” Warwick said. “In the past, we have not had any other funding streams.”

Included as of July 1 in the new state budget is a combined $30 million distributed to 12 school divisions in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

“It levels the playing field a little bit… especially in small, rural school divisions with less tax base,” Warwick said. “At least we have some money.”

She said Craig County Schools will put its $1.1 million from the state toward three projects: air conditioning upgrades, swapping a rubber gym floor for wood, and auditorium updates.

“We put the kids’ needs number one,” she said. But, “we have to make a lot of tough choices about what’s most important.”

In Craig County, population 5,000, the three-school system’s unadjusted average daily membership was 484 students last year, making it among the smallest divisions in Virginia, state data shows. With such a small base of taxpayers, Craig County’s board of supervisors does not budget recurring money to the schools for capital needs.

“Any carryover funds from our budget… at the end of the year, the board of supervisors have allowed us to put that in a capital improvement fund,” Warwick said, adding that price surges mean there likely won’t be much budget surplus this year. “We have to build up that fund… that’s how we have to plan ahead for capital projects.”

Warwick said she sometimes finds school bus money from a federal payment for the rural forest land that takes up more than half of Craig County’s acreage. That check is worth about $100,000 to the schools, or about the price of a big yellow school bus, she said.

“With our lack of funding, I don’t have a program where I have a normal replacement cycle on our school busses,” Warwick said. “If I get that rural money, I can buy a school bus. Other than that, it’s not built into the budget.”

But for that federal forest money to trickle down into Craig County, the state must approve it, Warwick said. A few years back, she recalled, the schools never got those funds.

“I have to wait to see if I get funding to be able to afford to buy a school bus,” Warwick said. “The kids can’t learn and be educated if we can’t get them to school.”

‘A large budget consideration’

Roanoke City Public Schools is putting its more than $4.3 million from the state toward debt obligations, said an email from Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Jackson.

“Maintaining school buildings and ensuring they remain safe and effective learning environments over time is a challenge,” she said in the email. “We have done a good job of keeping school facilities in good working order and have even replaced some schools that were no longer meeting our community’s needs.”

With 28 school buildings in its system and a new Roanoke Technical Education Center under construction, facility maintenance “has become a large budget consideration for Roanoke City Public Schools annually,” Jackson said.

On top of maintenance, the city school system is also responsible for paying its debt services, she said. Debt obligations are projected at about $13 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year, including for recently replaced Fallon Park Elementary School.

“Fortunately, the General Assembly took into consideration the importance of not only funding new projects, but of easing the burden on school divisions with debt obligations from projects that have been recently initiated or completed,” she said.

‘Much-needed opportunity’

All five of Floyd County Schools’ buildings are older than 50 years old, said Superintendent John Wheeler.

Statewide, inventories show half of all school buildings in Virginia are 50 years or older.

“It’s been a big issue for a lot of superintendents in every area of the state, especially in Southwest Virginia,” Wheeler said. “There’s just aging schools, and infrastructure money has not been provided in many, many years. This is a great thing that’s going on.”

The aging schools in Floyd County are kept up with, he said, but the list of regular maintenance grows like the students who pass through their halls. The state’s $1.4 million grant to Floyd County will go toward replacing two roofs and some air conditioning units, Wheeler said.

“We have a pretty complete capital improvement list… with only five buildings, we can keep up with those pretty good,” Wheeler said. “We’re probably not as bad as a lot of school systems around us, and in the rest of the state.”

With a new career and technical education building under construction, Wheeler said Floyd schools look forward to applying for more state funding on other capital projects: parking lot re-paving and energy-efficient lighting among them. School divisions can soon apply for need-based, competitive grants from the state, to cover those types of renovations.

“It’s just a much-needed opportunity for all our school systems,” Wheeler said. “An old building needs upkeep.”

Billions still unfunded

Of the initial $400 million in school construction grants from the state, $141 million is going to rural school divisions, according to an email from Keith Perrigan, Bristol City Public Schools Superintendent and president of the Coalition of Small & Rural Schools of Virginia.

“Per student, that equates to $605 per pupil in rural localities, versus $331 per pupil in the state as a whole,” Perrigan said. “When you combine that with the preference given to high-poverty divisions in the rebate program, rural school divisions are going to come out very well.”

Keeping in mind the statewide $25 billion need, the 2022-24 state budget reads that an additional $450 million will be distributed to districts, “on a competitive basis... to local school boards that demonstrate poor building conditions, commitment, and need... to fund the construction, expansion, or modernization of public school buildings.”

In Craig County, Warwick said the school system is still deciding which projects will be prioritized for the upcoming competitive grant applications.

“As we can get the money, we’re just going down the list to see what we can do,” she said.

With school soon to start, Warwick said it might be a while before planned improvements come to Craig County Schools, because construction work will need to happen when students are not in class.

“We were hoping at one point to try getting much of this work done before the start of school,” Warwick said. “We’re probably going to be looking at into next year before we’re able to start these projects, based on availability.”

And that’s not to mention the increasing cost and scarcity of labor and building materials, she said.

“I just hope the state will continue to recognize that not all divisions have the tax bases that other divisions have,” Warwick said. “Yet our kids still absolutely deserve the facilities that other localities have.”