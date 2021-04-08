Butzer to resign from Roanoke County School Board

Roanoke County School Board Chairman Don Butzer will resign from the board in June, he announced during Thursday's school board meeting.

Butzer is resigning because his family is moving to Northern Virginia. His resignation will take effect June 10. The school board will appoint someone to fill the Catawba District vacancy until the November election.

"I have to say that serving on the school board these past six years has been a true honor, but personally fulfilling to me. I love this job, I really do," Butzer said. "I think working with these gentlemen and the things we've accomplished in the past six years have been tremendous."

Butzer explained that he and his wife had always planned to move back to Northern Virginia at the end of his term. But they recently sold their home and one of their daughters has expressed interest in moving to Northern Virginia, which accelerated their plans.

A rumor that he has already moved out of Roanoke County is not true, Butzer stressed.

Butzer, a retired Verizon executive, was appointed to the school board in July 2016 to fill the vacancy left by Tom McCracken's resignation. Butzer was elected later that year to serve the remainder of the term, and he was reelected to a full term in 2019.