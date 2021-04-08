Butzer to resign from Roanoke County School Board

Roanoke County School Board Chairman Don Butzer will resign from the board in June, he announced during Thursday's school board meeting.
Butzer is resigning because his family is moving to Northern Virginia. His resignation will take effect June 10. The school board will appoint someone to fill the Catawba District vacancy until the November election.
"I have to say that serving on the school board these past six years has been a true honor, but personally fulfilling to me. I love this job, I really do," Butzer said. "I think working with these gentlemen and the things we've accomplished in the past six years have been tremendous."
Butzer explained that he and his wife had always planned to move back to Northern Virginia at the end of his term. But they recently sold their home and one of their daughters has expressed interest in moving to Northern Virginia, which accelerated their plans.
A rumor that he has already moved out of Roanoke County is not true, Butzer stressed.
Butzer, a retired Verizon executive, was appointed to the school board in July 2016 to fill the vacancy left by Tom McCracken's resignation. Butzer was elected later that year to serve the remainder of the term, and he was reelected to a full term in 2019.
He is currently chairman, was also chairman in 2019 and part of 2020, and he served as vice chairman in 2018.
Butzer has played a key role in advocating for school infrastructure needs. He is currently leading an effort to move up start dates for three construction projects, estimated to cost $90 million, which has generated discussion over feasibility and funding. The school board and Board of Supervisors will hold a joint meeting on May 11 to discuss the projects.
Vinton District member Tim Greenway praised Butzer for making construction projects a reality, crediting Butzer with moving the ball forward on the ongoing William Byrd High School renovations.
"I don't think William Byrd would've gotten renovated — we've got all good guys, I don't mean to take that away, but Mr. Butzer was instrumental, was key in realizing that that needed to be done," Greenway said.
More details about how to apply for the Catawba District vacancy will become available soon. The school board will publicly interview applicants before making an appointment.
Whoever is elected on Nov. 2 will serve out the remainder of Butzer's term, which ends in 2023.