Candidate says Montgomery school board not viewed positively

Myers said she, like many others, is not personally a fan of wearing a mask, but has worn one every time when needed. Since the appearance of the delta variant and the subsequent surge in cases, she said she has worn a mask in every major public place she’s been in.

Myers said she’s not sure if children masking within the schools should be left up to parental choice amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. She, however, said several school board members on the night they voted on indoor masking didn’t seem to truly consider the viewpoints of parents at the time, many of whom she said called for parental choice on the matter.

“That’s not how it was voted,” she said, referring to the narrow 4-3 vote that approved an indoor masking requirement. “It appears we’re not listening to people who are coming and talking.”

Myers continued: “You have to acknowledge it. This is not just about wearing a mask. It’s also about what hardships we’re causing for teachers and students.”

Although the school board approved the masking requirement, the move might have ultimately been a moot point as state officials later announced that Virginia law effectively required indoor masking at schools. The Montgomery County School Board has not since revisited the issue of masking.