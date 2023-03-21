BLACKSBURG — Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi visited Virginia Tech Tuesday, and he said his country is open to further collaboration with the university on merging conservation and development.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said it is the first time a country’s head of state has visited the campus in recent history.

In the heart of arid southern Africa, landlocked Botswana is at the intersection of natural conservation, sustainable development and democracy, said Masisi, the country’s president since 2018.

“The commandment to observe is: Thou shall be earnest stewards of the environment, and the planet at large, and not engage in production and consumption patterns that pursue profits at all costs without regard to the well-being and dignity of people,” Masisi said.

He spoke to at least 700 people, mostly Virginia Tech students, in a packed Commonwealth Ballroom of the Squires Student Center.

“It is therefore necessary that we engage one another in an interchange of ideas, perspectives, visualizations of social futures and considerations of possible strategies and course of action for sustainable development," Masisi said.

There is no excuse whatsoever for not investing efforts to strike a balance between conservation and development, he said. When that balance is disrupted, nature fights back in the form of disaster and disease.

“After getting independence from Britain in 1966, the government of Botswana enacted legislative instruments that guide, govern, conserve and sustainably manage the national resources of the country,” he said. “For example, we take enormous pride in ourselves on having set aside more than 40% of the country’s total land surface area for conservation purposes.”

With 2.3 million citizens in a country roughly the size of Texas, Botswana is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Masisi said. He said the economy is primarily driven by diamond mining, although tourism has also emerged as an important and growing sector.

“This fact spotlights the need for the country to continue having robust conservation policies that guide utilization of natural resources as a collective good for sustainable development,” Masisi said. “For the prosperity of the people of Botswana.”

He said Botswana is Africa’s longest-living multi-party democracy, with conservation ideals that are people-centered, intended to benefit local communities who in turn act as custodians of natural assets.

“For conservation to succeed, the local people, more than anybody else, must be involved and derive benefits from the natural resources within their localities. There must be open and transparent consultation with all involved across sectors of our society,” Masisi said. “It is against this backdrop that as a country we lead the continent on merging conservation, democracy and sustainable development.”

And against that backdrop, Virginia Tech professor Kathleen Alexander has been involved as co-founder since 2001 of the nonprofit Centre for African Resources, Animals, Communities and Land Use, located near Chobe National Park in Botswana.

“Professor Alexander has done tremendous work in Botswana’s conservation,” Masisi said. “Her continuous quest to facilitate the Botswana-Virginia Tech partnership remains inspirational.”

Alexander, a professor since 2007, works in Botswana to promote conservation, particularly in the specialty of wildlife diseases, while improving people’s livelihoods, according to an announcement Tuesday from Virginia Tech. Alexander is part of Tech's College of Natural Resources and Environment.

Masisi encouraged future involvement and long-lasting partnerships between Botswana and the university, as the country faces growth and the obstacles associated.

“Above all else, Botswana, like all our neighbors, is faced with a huge opportunity. We like to see it as an opportunity, but it requires hard work,” Masisi said. “We have a very youthful population, more than 60% of our people are young.”

Given that young population, he said Botswana is a location where future markets, innovations and case studies are already developing.

“Look into the future, Virginia Tech. Where is the growth going to be globally?” Masisi said. “It would only be frugal and prudent of you to go locate your next place of innovation, your next place of investigation, your place of the next discovery, in a place of ambient ease and a commitment to competitiveness.”

Masisi said an ecological responsibility rests upon everybody to take care of the environment and its biodiversity.

“We believe that Virginia Tech can reasonably share their experiences, research insights and advances in veterinary sciences and medicines to help us build capacity for knowledge creation, and improve efforts of managing and containing contagious diseases of wildlife,” Masisi said. “The ground is fertile for entering into such a mutually beneficial partnership.”

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands gifted Masisi an orange and maroon Hokie ball cap to commemorate the visit, and Masisi waved it to the crowd before fastening it on his head, to a standing ovation.

“Africa is at the heart of much of Virginia Tech’s work as we focus on becoming a top 100 global research university,” Sands said. “Through our collaboration with Botswana, we can work together to explore ways to address some of the world's greatest challenges and opportunities.”

Continuing, Sands said: "Look forward to the future of our engagements. Many opportunities for many of you to visit Botswana in the future. Likewise, I’m looking forward to my first visit.”