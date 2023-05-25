Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Recall the controversy in Roanoke County schools a couple of months ago, concerning a transgender student’s use of a girls’ restroom at Glenvar High? A female student told the Roanoke County School Board she felt uncomfortable after walking into a girls bathroom and encountering a transgender student inside.

“I’m a biological female,” the Glenvar student told board members at their March meeting. “God made me this way. Why should I have to give up my privacy, safety and dignity to make someone else feel included?”

That specific issue seems to have blown over, at least for the present. But another related one cropped up during the school board’s meeting last week. And that looks like it’s going to result in a pride demonstration Friday afternoon outside Glen Cove Elementary in northern Roanoke County.

The school on Cove Road sports roughly 500 pupils in grades pre-K through 5, a staff numbering 52 — and, apparently, many depictions of rainbows.

Damon Gettier, father of a student at the school, broached the issue during the public comments section of the May 18 school board meeting. The local real-estate broker dropped a few doozies during his 4 minute, 30 second speech.

“What I’m here to talk about is the child abuse, grooming, conditioning and indoctrination by sexual predators disguised as teachers and staff at Glen Cove Elementary,” he said.

Gettier said he became aware of the problem in mid-April, while conversing with his son and another student who attends Glen Cove. The boys told Gettier “how a staff person had told them that a boy could be a girl and a girl could be a boy and that they could decide,” Gettier said.

“It became apparent that the guidance counselor, the school psychologist, the assistant principal and the music teacher were bent on indoctrinating our children on LGBTQA and not on, reading writing and arithmetic,” Gettier said.

Subsequently, Gettier called a school board member and the school’s principal. The latter told him she’d found and removed a bunch of LGBTQ+ decorations. The next day, Gettier and his wife made a visit to Glen Cove.

When they walked into the school’s office, “there was a Roanoke County psychologist wearing a LGBTQA lanyard,” Gettier said.

“We asked to view the music room and when viewing the music room there [were] 12 to 15 more LGBTQA decorations that the principal had accidentally overlooked and there were five to 10 drawings by children on the wall depicting pride flags and pride walkways in a music room,” Gettier said.

Subsequently, Gettier added, he called the Roanoke County Schools headquarters to express his “disgust.”

“Anyway, after all this came to light, I started looking at what was going on around Glen Cove. I found multiple staffing teachers wearing LGBTQA clothing, glasses, lanyards, pens and every single day — every every single day — in the school drop off line.”

As hard evidence, Gettier distributed to school board members four photos he said were from this year’s Glen Cove yearbook. Three depicted teachers wearing rainbow-style clothing, jewelry or accessories. The fourth was a rainbow-colored sign declaring “EVERYONE WELCOME.”

“That is the yearbook that is being published, it was published and given out to children this year,” Gettier said. “Who would approve that? Who thought those pictures were appropriate?”

Near the end of his comments, Gettier said: “The school has no right, no place to teach our children about sex, sexual orientation, transgender or anything other than reading, writing, arithmetic.”

Three other Roanoke County residents also addressed the board on the same subject, but in less florid language.

I spoke to Gettier on Wednesday; he declined to comment. But others are speaking out, in the opposite direction.

One is Samantha Newell, whose child is a Glen Cove fourth-grader. On Facebook, Newell put out a public call for a demonstration this upcoming Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. outside the school.

“I am organizing a demonstration in support of staff members,” Newell told me. “The words stated in the school board meeting by a local Realtor and those who followed him do not speak for me,” she said.

“His objections are based on hate, fear and intolerance. What he is supporting is not something that I as a Glen Cove parent can support,” Newell added. As of Thursday morning, more than 40 people had responded on Facebook.

Another source was a current staffer at Glen Cove who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of job reprisals. The staffer told me “four or five” school employees had been warned about rainbow decorations, clothing and attire in meetings with administrators — but that other staffers had not.

Now, the Virginia Education Association has gotten involved. Dorothy Carter is director of Commonwealth UniServ, the agency representing teachers in Botetourt, Franklin, Craig and Roanoke counties, and in the cities of Salem and Roanoke.

Carter said the notion that Glen Cove is rife with sexual predators is ridiculous.

“If all this were true, Child Protective Services would’ve been called, and state police would be investigating,” Carter said.

She said board Chairman Brent Hudson “should have stopped the first parent, because even though the parent wasn’t naming names, he did identify those people by position in that school.

Parents “have the right to talk, but they should not identify those people by position,” Carter added. “These teachers are not child abusers, groomers or sexual predators. He was slandering the reputations of these people in a way that could damage their careers.

“As a union we are taking action, but we’re not talking about that at this time,” she said.

Hudson did not reply to an email with questions I sent Wednesday, or a subsequent voicemail.

Tuesday I contacted John Fishwick, a former U.S. attorney, who practices civil rights law. He declined to discuss the issue “because I may have a potential conflict.”

But I spoke to a couple other well-known Roanoke attorneys, Stan Barnhill, who specializes in First Amendment law, and Thomas Strelka, whose speciality is employment law.

Barnhill said Gettier has potentially exposed himself to a defamation lawsuit. Whether or not that would ultimately prove successful is a trickier question, Barnhill added.

“There’s a U.S. Supreme Court case that stands for the proposition you cannot defame someone en masse,” Barnhill noted. “Making accusations about government, generally, is not defamation.”

But, he added, because Gettier fingered specific positions of certain employees 30 seconds after calling staffers “sexual predators,” they may be identifiable that way.

Though it’s not a simple case, “a good lawyer may be able to link [he statements] to each other,” Barnhill said, and make an argument that Gettier was referring to the assistant principal, guidance counselor, psychologist and music teacher when he cited “sexual predators disguised as teachers and staff.”

Strelka noted that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled more than seven decades ago that teachers have First Amendment rights in classrooms and schools.

He also said there’s also a potential case to be brought under the 14th Amendment, if staffers at Glen Cove aren’t being treated equally with respect to their attire or the decorations in the classroom.

Under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, “everybody has to be treated equally by the state,” Strelka said. “If you’re seen diminishing the rights of a particular group, you run the risk of violating equal protection.”

All this over school depictions of a beautiful and natural phenomenon?

“When I was a kid, a rainbow was God’s promise the whole world wouldn’t be flooded again,” Carter told me. “Now the rainbow has come to represent more of the LGBTQ+ community.”

It’s enough to leave one wondering what issue of controversy will next show up in Roanoke County schools.

Purple M&Ms? Images of the Little Mermaid and Mickey Mouse? Or anything else from Disney?

Stay tuned.