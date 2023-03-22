A public controversy over a transgender student’s use of girls’ restrooms at Glenvar High began on St. Valentine’s Day. That’s still occurring on social media and seems to be growing.

It all started around lunchtime Feb. 14, when a female sophomore entered a girls’ bathroom. Here’s what she told the Roanoke County School Board during its meeting Feb. 16.

“While I was in a stall I noticed someone walked by, slowed down and was attempting to look through the crack in the door. I was finishing up at the time, so I walked out of the stall and noticed it, it was a transgender boy in my school, male to female.

“As I walked out of the stall … he walked into the corner and got on his phone. There were multiple empty stalls yet he continued to stand there as I washed and dried my hands. I wasn’t sure if he was staring at me or trying to video me but at that point I was uncomfortable with the entire situation. When I walked out of the bathroom he was still there.”

The student said similar events had happened to “multiple other girls in the bathroom” at Glenvar but that they were afraid of making waves. The student said she reported her unease to Glenvar’s dean of students.

“The most that [the dean has] done is given me a key to the private bathrooms,” the student continued. “After thinking about the situation and talking with my parents, I decided it was best to give … the key back.

“If their solution is to help one girl instead of everyone, why should I be that girl? Neither the principal nor assistant principal have reached out to address the situation with me and I do not believe my school will take further action.”

The student offered three possible “solutions” to the school board. The first was for schools to station a female monitor in each girls’ bathroom “to make sure that we are not being harassed, assaulted or recorded.”

The second was to give all girls at Glenvar High a key to private bathrooms. The third went further, and seems the most unrealistic.

“Simply label the bathroom[s] as ‘Penis’ and ‘Vagina,’” the student said. “This creates a middle ground for both transgender and cisgender people. It wouldn’t matter if you identified as a cat, dog, unicorn, male or female. You would use the bathroom simply based on your anatomy.”

She finished: “I’m a biological female. God made me this way. Why should I have to give up my privacy, safety and dignity to make someone else feel included?”

Board members, as they typically do in the public comments section of their meetings, remained silent and stoic.

After the meeting, the girl’s mother, Heather Teubert, posted a message on social media about her daughter’s plea to the board. That erupted into a Facebook free-for-all, with dozens of responses and back-and-forths.

A number of those messages were ugly and are unprintable in a family newspaper. Teubert herself called the transgender girl “a pervert” in at least one post, and also in a later phone conversation with me.

In that, Teubert seemed to characterize her daughter as the victim in this matter. She said her daughter “has no rights” and that the school “did nothing about it.”

“God forbid, you upset someone that’s transgender or gay or lesbian, or whatever, that identifies with anything other than their biological sex,” Teubert said, “Because then you get in trouble for that. But if you do the same to a biological female, it’s OK.”

The school board heard a somewhat different account at its March 16 meeting, again during public comments.

On that occasion, the bathroom situation at Glenvar arose once more. From what I’ve been able to glean, the high school has two transgender students, in a total enrollment of roughly 630.

One speaker was Chad Brown, who said his daughter attends the high school. He asked the board to adopt a policy requiring students use restrooms according to the gender listed on their birth certificates. (Under current Virginia law and a relatively recent federal appeals court ruling from an eastern Virginia school division, that would constitute illegal discrimination.)

The transgender girl’s mom, Kerry Shepherd, also spoke, to support her daughter and ask for the board’s understanding. (The Roanoke Times isn’t naming either teenage student, out of sensitivity to each.)

Next, Shepherd’s daughter stood at the lectern and told board members her side of the story.

“I was in the bathroom,” the girl said the Feb. 14 incident. “I have been struggling to find somewhere to sit during B-day lunches, and have been suffering with an eating disorder. I was in the bathroom skipping lunch, feeling general hate towards my body that day, considering self-induced vomiting, when a girl walked in.

“I didn’t want anyone else to see me vomit, so I stared in the mirror and stood in the corner. I walked out for a little bit and walked back in. I went straight back to the spot I was at and waited as she walked out, washed her hands and dried them.

“That was my perspective of what happened that day.”

That wasn’t the end, though.

“Much later, I heard from a friend about the online frenzy against me. I was told the original claim against me was that I made the student uncomfortable,” the girl said.

“I would like to tell you what uncomfortable feels like. Uncomfortable feels like being harassed on a day-to-day basis. Uncomfortable feels like developing an eating disorder and feeling the need to hide it. Uncomfortable feels like getting sexually harassed and nothing being done about it.

“Uncomfortable feels like getting random panic attacks just from being in the same room as certain people. I would personally love to see how this compares to the student’s original claim,” the girl said.

She added that she struggles daily with mental health issues, “and this situation has made it SO much more difficult. I genuinely fear going to school because of the threats being made.”

“I deserve to learn in a school environment where I feel respected, protected and seen from my full humanity,” the girl said.

In between the two meetings, the transgender pupil was bullied in two separate incidents and threatened in the latter. Kerry Shepherd reported those to school administrators on March 1 and March 6, and shared documents reflecting those complaints.

The first involved unkind comments to Shepherd’s daughter, from other female students, about using the girls’ bathroom. In the second, some boys followed Shepherd’s daughter outside to the school bus.

One taunted her, repeatedly called her “boy,” and demanded she stop using the same bathrooms that his sister used. Otherwise, “I’ll beat your a—,” Shepherd reported.

In a phone conversation Wednesday, Teubert told me she called the transgender student “a pervert” on social media because the student had “dated” her daughter’s best friend before undergoing the transition to a girl.

Shepherd said that the relationship Teubert referred to occurred in the fifth grade. That casts the term “dated” in a far different light.

This week, Shepherd told me her daughter, 16, has been hospitalized multiple times after trying to harm herself. When her daughter initially came out as transgender, “I prayed she was gay, because her life would be easier,” Shepherd said.

I found those comments heartbreaking, in part because I have a teenage niece who’s transgender, and that has provided me a bit more insight into the issue. My niece left both public and private schools because she felt so unsafe in each.

Chuck Lionberger, spokesman for Roanoke County schools, said the school system would not comment on specifics of the situation, because that could violate the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

“We can confirm that the accusation [at the Feb. 16 meeting] was fully investigated by the school and any students or parents who had concerns were able to communicate those concerns with the school principal. The principal communicated directly with both students and families in her investigation,” Lionberger wrote in an email.

“Roanoke County Public Schools encourages and promotes a climate of respect for all students, including transgender students, and any incidents of bullying or harassment are investigated and addressed appropriately,” he added. “Our students are human beings that deserve to be treated with dignity and respect by other students as well as adults.”

Virginia’s current policy allows transgender students to use bathrooms in accord with their gender identity. But that was adopted under the previous Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration. The administration of current Gov. Glenn Youngkin is said to be preparing new guidelines, but those have not yet been issued.

The school board “is waiting for the state to issue guidance,” said board member Mike Wray. “Until then it would be too soon to share any thoughts.”

Kerry Shepherd vehemently denies her daughter in any way peeked in the bathroom stall at the other girl on Feb. 14.

Teubert said she is consulting with lawyers, but she declined to name them.

Stay tuned.

