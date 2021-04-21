CASEY: Exchange program seeks 'host' families for foreign students

Roni Sutton and her husband, Richie, raised three sons into adulthood. But their offspring aren't the only people who call them "mom" and "dad."

A dozen other young men and women spread around Earth also address the couple using those terms. That's because the Suttons spent years hosting foreign-exchange students in their Montvale home.

More recently, Roni Sutton has levered that experience into a job as "chapter leader" with a nonprofit called Foreign Links Around the Globe, or FLAG. Since 1989, the U.S. State Department-accredited organization has overseen housing, care and education for more than 5,000 students from 51 countries.

All are teenagers, generally 15-17, and fluent in English. In most cases, they come from families of certain means who can afford the costs for travel, health insurance and other items. Most spend a school year, or sometimes a longer or shorter period, living in the United States and learning about our culture.

Sutton contacted yours truly last week with a plea to help spread the word that FLAG is seeking volunteer families willing to host students from abroad in our region. There's no monetary compensation to host families, but FLAG provides local coordinators for support.