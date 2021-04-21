CASEY: Exchange program seeks 'host' families for foreign students

Roni Sutton and her husband, Richie, raised three sons into adulthood. But their offspring aren't the only people who call them "mom" and "dad."
A dozen other young men and women spread around Earth also address the couple using those terms. That's because the Suttons spent years hosting foreign-exchange students in their Montvale home.
More recently, Roni Sutton has levered that experience into a job as "chapter leader" with a nonprofit called Foreign Links Around the Globe, or FLAG. Since 1989, the U.S. State Department-accredited organization has overseen housing, care and education for more than 5,000 students from 51 countries.
All are teenagers, generally 15-17, and fluent in English. In most cases, they come from families of certain means who can afford the costs for travel, health insurance and other items. Most spend a school year, or sometimes a longer or shorter period, living in the United States and learning about our culture.
Sutton contacted yours truly last week with a plea to help spread the word that FLAG is seeking volunteer families willing to host students from abroad in our region. There's no monetary compensation to host families, but FLAG provides local coordinators for support.
Although finding host families is one of the most difficult aspects of the job, the experience "is incredibly fulfilling," said Sutton, who's 54. "If you had asked me in my 20s whether I was a 'mom-type' I would have laughed at you. Now I have three children of my own and 12 in other countries."
What's involved with being a host family? Sutton told me there are a bunch of misconceptions about that. But it's really pretty simple. It all boils down to a roof, a bed, three meals a day and transportation to and from school and school events.
For example, host families need not have children the same age as the exchange student they'll be hosting. Although many do, host families need not have children at all. Even single adults can serve as "host families," although FLAG doesn't place teens with single adults of the opposite sex.
Second, there's no requirement that a host family have a spare bedroom for the foreign student. They can share a bedroom with another child of the same sex.
Third, the host family has no obligation to make educational arrangements with their local school system for a foreign student. FLAG employs "local coordinators" — such as Freeda Cathcart — to handle that and more.
Cathcart interviews potential host families — who also must pass a background check — to ensure they're a good fit. In terms of the students they host, the families get a choice of who's assigned to them, Cathcart told me.
For example, a family might prefer a boy over a girl, or vice-versa, because they have a high-school-age child of the same sex, or for whatever reason. Or they might indicate a preference for athlete over a musician — that kind of thing. FLAG takes those kinds of considerations into account when making assignments.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has made it far harder to connect with potential families, Cathcart said. That's because many typical avenues — such as PTA meetings, school sports events and community festivals — have been shut down for the past year.
"It's been challenging," Cathcart said. "This is an unusual time for everybody."
Instead, she's been doing some host-family prospecting online, and that's how she found Michael and Nancy Halfmann, who moved here from Tucson, Arizona, three years ago. Both are teachers — Michael retired after 25 years, while Nancy works at John P. Fishwick Middle School.
In Tucson, back when their (now adult) son and daughter were school-age, the Halfmanns hosted six different exchange students. Although that was years ago, Michael Halfmann can still reel off the kids' first names. He did that for me over the phone.
The Halfmanns anticipate hosting a female exchange student from Germany this upcoming fall. The couple already are creating a list of places they intend to take her — such as Washington, D.C., Williamsburg, Virginia Beach and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
They also intend to take her on local jaunts, such as to Mabry Mill, the most photographed spot on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
One of the goals of the program is cultural exchange, Cathcart said. When people from different countries get to know each other on a personal level, it reduces generalized fear, suspicion and mistrust. And that has long-term international benefits.
"Studies show favorability opinions of the United States goes up, compared to other places that haven't sent students here," she told me.
It works both ways, too. While the student learns about the United States, being a host family serves as an introduction to a student's home country and its cultures and traditions, too.
For Michael Halfmann, who was raised Roman Catholic, hosting students from two nations where Islam is the dominant religion — Indonesia and Azerbaijan — served as an introduction to Islam. It also occasioned his first visit ever to a mosque.
That happened when one of the students asked Halfmann to take him for Ramadan — in a post-911 America.
"They all welcomed me to join a meal," Halfmann said, calling the Muslims he met there "the nicest people you'd ever want to meet."
For Richie Sutton, who owns a construction company, it made him determined to learn German. That's quite a feat considering that Richie has struggled with dyslexia for most of his life, Roni Sutton said.
"He's been reading German an hour a day for five years," she added. "He really wanted to talk to our [exchange] kids in their native language."
