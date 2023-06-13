Thursday night is the regular monthly meeting of the Roanoke County School Board. And in light of certain recent events, it’s a safe bet rainbows will be on hand.

So far, rainbow imagery, as of Monday, is still permitted in the Roanoke County administration building, where the board meets. But’s unclear whether that freedom will persist or for how long. Especially in light of certain rainbow-trashing remarks by a parent at last month’s meeting.

Damon Gettier raised the issue regarding Glen Cove Elementary School during a 4-minute, 30-second rant that kicked off the May 18 school board meeting’s “public comments” section.

Gettier’s son attends school Glen Cove, and the local real-estate broker made it sound as if the elementary school is filthy with rainbows. He noted he personally visited the school to look for “LGBTQA decorations,” and he found many, even after its principal had removed others.

He further alleged the displays were tantamount to “child abuse, grooming and indoctrination by sexual predators disguised as teachers and staff at Glen Cove Elementary.”

Gettier cited four staffers by their specific school positions. “The guidance counselor, the school psychologist, the assistant principal and the music teacher were bent on indoctrinating our children on LGBTQA, and not on reading, writing and arithmetic,” Gettier told the board.

As supporting evidence, he passed out four photographs he’d culled from the elementary school’s current yearbook. Three depicted teachers wearing rainbow-themed clothing or accessories, such as lanyards or eyeglasses.

The fourth image flagged by Gettier was a photograph of a rainbow-hued sign bearing the message “EVERYONE WELCOME.”

“Who approved that?” Gettier asked the board. “Who thought those pictures were appropriate?”

No school board member spoke in defense of the school or its employees following his remarks. And nobody cautioned Gettier that his accusations were uncomfortably specific and potentially slanderous.

Nor did any board member stop Gettier after he’d passed the 3-minute mark, the time limit normally allotted for each speaker’s comments. (When Gettier hit the 4-minute mark, board Chairman Brent Hudson urged him to wrap up his remarks. Gettier finished half a minute later.)

At the end of the meeting school board members David Linden and Cheryl Facciani seemed to endorse Gettier’s remarks. In particular, Facciani said the school board “needs to clearly set expectations and limitations when it comes to propaganda in our classrooms.

“The only flag that should be flying in our schools is the American flag,” Facciani said. “If you can’t fly religious flags, if you can’t fly Satanic flags or political flags, you just can’t have it both ways. Flags are not essential for demonstrating and teaching kindness, accepting others or embracing all our differences. The only flags, again, that should be in our schools are the American flag.”

Barely a week passed before we saw a predictable reaction. More than 200 Glen Cove parents and supporters held a rainbow-drenched demonstration outside the elementary school. As that occurred, Commonwealth Uniserv, the agency representing Roanoke County teachers, consulted with attorneys.

A Roanoke County parent, Decca Knight, started a petition on Change.org, and publicized it with a post to a members-only Facebook group, Roanoke County Parents for a Common Sense School Board.

As of Monday afternoon, 2,221 people had signed the petition. It begins by noting it will be read at Thursday night’s school board meeting, and calls for three things.

The first is “support our students and staff in the LGBTQ+ community by not allowing hate to grow,” Knight wrote.

Second, “protect staff from unwarranted attacks on their character: The false allegations of staff members being sexual predators are baseless and damaging to their professional and personal lives.”

Third, “create equitable policies for educators’ personal expression that does not single out LGBTQ+ educators.”

The petition notes that Roanoke County teachers who identify as Christians are allowed to wear crosses and shirts that identify their religious preferences. The Supreme Court has ruled school staffers have a First-Amendment right to do that.

“These personal expressions may make students of other religions uncomfortable, yet they are allowed to persist,” the petition goes on. “Why is one community being targeted over another? We must respect diversity and the rights of ALL individuals to express their beliefs safely and respectfully,” the petition says.

I also learned that there have already been other anti-Pride actions in Roanoke County schools, before the Glen Cove brouhaha.

Andrew Thacker, a teacher at William Byrd High for 16 years, told me his principal advised him in January to remove a Pride flag that had been in his classroom for at least two years. It was a gift from a couple of students, he said.

Thacker removed it but said he appealed to the school sytem’s central office.

An administrator then “literally said that based on my ‘reputation as a liberal,’ it had to come down,” Thacker told me. “I took that personally.”

Thacker said he later came to realize the principal was trying to “protect” him from potential future complaints about the flag, and that she didn’t personally object to it.

Ultimately, he resigned, effective at the end of the school year, and got a job teaching government at Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High. His new job pays $7,000 per year more than if he had stayed in Roanoke County schools, Thacker said.

Dorothy Carter, director of Commonwealth Universerv, said Northside Middle teacher Courtney Cutright also took down a Pride flag in August 2022. Cutright is a former education reporter for this newspaper.

Cutright told me it happened after a parent complained about the Pride flag to a school board member, and that an assistant superintendent, Jessica McClung, told her it had to come down.

Cutright, president of the Roanoke County Education Association, said she complied. She still teaches in Roanoke County.

Finally, a few years ago, ex-librarian Marcey Mihalo said she was ordered by the principal at Cave Spring Middle School to remove two posters she’d hung in the school library four to six weeks earlier.

One, Mihalo told me, was a page she cut from a magazine about school diversity. It displayed cartoon-style drawn images of people holding signs saying things like, “You are accepted here,” and “You are valued,” but otherwise sported no obvious rainbows or typical LGBTQ+ imagery.

The other poster was larger and quite different. It bore an internationally famous quotation by Martin Niemoller, a Lutheran clergyman in Germany in the years leading up to World War II.

Niemoller had supported the early rise of Nazi Party, but later changed his mind – and the Nazis arrested and imprisoned him in a concentration camp. His quotation begins, “First, they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Socialist.”

Mihalo told me she learned in the discussion with her principal that a parent had complained about the term “Socialists” being on the library’s wall. (Niemoller’s quotation is on permanent exhibit at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.).

Mihalo, who’s Jewish, said she challenged the principal’s decision, but the school system’s then-director of curriculum agreed the poster should come down.

County schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger, in response to several questions, wrote in an email: “While we cannot comment on the specifics of a personnel matter, we do want to affirm that Roanoke County Public Schools’ focus is on our students and their learning and wellbeing. Our schools must continue to be safe and caring places for all students, where they can learn free of disruptions, distractions, or bias. We support and commend the efforts of our teachers and principals to provide a caring and respectful environment focused on learning for all students.”

That’s some (but not all) of the background to a county School Board meeting that promises to be more interesting than usual.

It’s unclear whether Damon Gettier will be there. In case you’re attending, the meeting begins at 5 p.m. You can also watch it streaming live on YouTube.