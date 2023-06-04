Last month the Roanoke Kiwanis Club held its annual pancake breakfast at the Berglund Center, an event that raises tens of thousands annually. Among the items the breakfast proceeds fund are Kiwanis scholarships to graduates of public or private high schools in Roanoke and Roanoke County, the club’s service area.

This year, the club — one of the largest and most active Kiwanis outposts in America — added a new scholarship category. It’s aimed at graduate students studying the environment and natural resources. The award is $5,000, and dollar-wise, it’s the largest scholarship the club has ever bestowed.

The first winner is Emma Land, 22, daughter of Greg and Bonnie Land. Emma grew up in Roanoke’s Raleigh Court neighborhood, in a large family whose finances were tight. Calling her “an impressive young woman” is probably a huge understatement.

She’s a 2019 graduate of Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School, a 2021 graduate of Virginia Western Community College and a 2023 graduate of Roanoke College’s environmental studies program, where she earned a bachelor of science degree.

The third-born of five children, Land’s been working since age 12, when she started babysitting. Beginning at 16, she worked her way through high school at Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Bar in Grandin Village and Tinnell’s Fine Foods in South Roanoke.

Land told me she grew up learning that if she ever wanted a car, she’d have to earn the money to buy one, because nobody would give her one. And unlike many of her peers, she got no parental free ride for higher education, either.

Land put herself through VWCC and Roanoke College, by working at Starbucks and at Mast General Store in downtown Roanoke (where she’s still employed). Somehow, she also found the time to volunteer at a trail maintainer with the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, and with the Nature Conservancy.

At graduation in May, Roanoke College named her its Outstanding Student in Environmental Studies and the Outstanding Research Student.

“Emma was one of those wonderful students who valued the learning process itself,” wrote Katherine P. O’Neill, chair of Roanoke College’s Environmental Studies program, in a letter recommending Land for the Kiwanis scholarship. O’Neill, who served as Land’s academic adviser, also feted her student’s “astonishing work ethic.”

Come August, Land will be heading to Athens, Georgia, to pursue a master’s degree in forestry and natural resources at the University of Georgia’s Warnell School of Natural Resources. Ultimately she expects to later earn a doctorate in the same discipline.

After that, Land’s unsure where she’ll end up. The future’s hard to predict, but she hopes she winds up in Southern Appalachia — one of the most biodiverse places on Earth.

“I really love this area,” she told me. “I feel super-grateful and honestly lucky that I grew up here.” Most people, she noted, don’t grow up in places only 5 miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway and 10 miles from the Appalachian Trail.

Land intends to study the “embryogenesis of ash culture,” which pertains to the species of tree, rather than what’s left over after wood is burned.

She learned about the species, and negative impacts wrought by an invasive bug, the emerald ash borer, during a summer 2022 research internship with Ohio State University. There, she studied how the forest composition islands in Lake Erie have changed since the bug began killing American ashes in the early 2000s.

In Buckeye state, Land said, ashes once comprised up to 12% of the forests. But the bugs have decimated many of those trees. It’s a process that often happens slowly, and can take up to seven years, she said.

“It was honestly devastating to see” how diminished ash populations were in 2022, compared with surveys performed in the 1980s, before the bug was accidentally introduced in Michigan, she said.

The infestation “has dramatically changed the forest culture,” Land added, as other plants, both native and invasive, have replaced dying ashes. The emerald ash borer is one of many invasive bugs that’s changing our forest landscapes so gradually that many of us don’t even notice. The process has enormous implications for the future, she added.

“With globalism and trade, [those changes are] never really going away,” Land said. “It’s only going to get worse.”

Rupert Cutler, a Kiwanian who once served as a high-ranking U.S. Department of Agriculture official in the Carter Administration, said the graduate environmental scholarship was the brainchild of Mike O’Brochta, former chair of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club’s environmental committee.

This year, O’Brochta ran the pancake breakfast, and soon, he’ll be named president of the Roanoke Kiwanis chapter.

Cutler said O’Brochta sought to expand the club’s environmental work. To date, most of those efforts have focused on litter cleanups in parks, on streets and in the Roanoke River, as well as park development.

Like the other scholarships it bestows, the graduate scholarship is limited to kids who graduated from a secondary school in Roanoke or Roanoke County, as well as one of four surrounding institutions of higher ed: Roanoke College, Ferrum College, Hollins University and Virginia Tech.

The Kiwanians had four applicants for the graduate scholarship this year and all were impressive, Cutler noted. A seven-person evaluation committee considered the applications, ranked them, and Land emerged on top.

The Kiwanis will formally make the scholarship award at the club’s regular Wednesday lunch meeting June 14, at Charter Hall inside the Roanoke Market Building.