This spring, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley gave out $141,066 in scholarships to 81 students living or studying in the New River Valley, including 20 who are first in their family to attend college. The CFNRV will celebrate with the scholarship recipients and their loved ones at a luncheon on May 7.

Since 2002, the CFNRV has awarded $1,114,731 to 940 students pursuing a wide variety of majors and certifications. Many of these students are funded for multiple years throughout their higher education experiences. Funding for these scholarships comes from generous donors, including individuals, families and businesses, all with a desire to support the continuing education of high school seniors, college students and students attending trade or technical schools.

“My mother, June Wang, loved being a teacher at Blacksburg High School. Students were her top priority and she cared deeply about instilling in them a sense of global citizenship and community involvement,” said Xiao-Wei Wang, who, along with her family, established the June Liang Wang Scholarship Fund, which gave out two scholarships this year. “With thanks to community support and under the direction of the CFNRV, we are able to continue mom's legacy through her memorial scholarship.”

Donors work with the CFNRV to set up a scholarship fund based on specific criteria such as where the student is attending school, their financial needs or their career goals. When the fund is fully endowed, income generated from the investment can start awarding scholarships annually, with the goal of funding students for generations to come. Currently, the foundation has 50 scholarship funds.

The 2023 scholarship recipients include 50 high school seniors, with the greatest number of students coming from Blacksburg High School (11), Floyd County High School (10), Christiansburg High School (8), Eastern Montgomery High School (6), and Auburn High School (4). Also receiving scholarships this year are 31 college students, with the most students coming from Virginia Tech (16) and New River Community College (6).

“We received a record number of applications this year and I am proud to say that we were able to fund over half of them,” said Laura Pynn, who manages the CFNRV scholarship program. “It is very important to us to help students find a way to realize their dreams when, for so many, college seems so out of reach.”

A complete list of this year’s scholarship winners appears below. Next year’s scholarship application cycle will open this October, with a deadline to apply in January 2024. Anyone interested in learning more about establishing a scholarship fund to support students in our region may contact the foundation at 540-381-8999 or cfnrv@cfnrv.org.

High School Students

Auburn High School

Rachel Brotherton, $1,900 total from the W.F. Teel Scholarship Fund & the Laura J. Pynn Scholarship Fund

Dawson Richards, $1,900 from the Juanita Shelor Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund

Macaela Richmeier, $1,900 total from the Juanita Shelor Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund & the Teel Family Scholarship Fund

Kira Samuel, $1,900 from the Juanita Shelor Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund

Blacksburg High School

Mercy Akanmu, $1,800 from the June Liang Wang Scholarship Fund

Patrick Davis, $1,000 from the Terry Helms Memorial Scholarship Fund

Mia Farley, $840 from the Dana R. & Marilyn Spencer Scholarship Fund

Norah Griggs, $1,065 from the Allan Mandelstamm Scholarship Fund

Nicholas Harvey, $600 from the Dennis Stauffer Memorial Scholarship Fund

Suzie Kim, $1,000 from the BHS National Honor Society Legacy Scholarship Fund

Maeve Rensberger, $1,420 from the Auxiliary of Radford Community Hospital/CNRVMC Scholarship Fund

Mila Santsaver-Jones, $1,500 from the Chris Dudley Scholarship Fund

Gabriel Syed, $500 from the A. Phillips Meadows Leadership Fund

Sam Woolsey, $1,800 from the June Liang Wang Scholarship Fund

Edric Zhang, $1,500 from the Jim Gwazdauskas Memorial Scholarship Fund

Christiansburg High School

Emily Abbott, $1,770 from the Adrienne Marie Rhudy Memorial Scholarship Fund

Carson Ballard, $1,500 from the Doris Huff Elliott Business Excellence Scholarship Fund

Thaxton Henley, $1,000 from the Eric E. Sutphin Memorial Scholarship Fund

Hayden Kyle, $1,000 from the VFW Post 5311 Legacy Scholarship Fund

Taylor Rasmussen, $2,000 from the Josephine D. Shotts Memorial Scholarship Fund

Anna Rayne, $1,000 from the Eric E. Sutphin Memorial Scholarship Fund

Faith Sarver, $1,420 from the Auxiliary of Radford Community Hospital/CNRVMC Scholarship Fund

McKenna Spaulding, $1,300 from the Marcus Allen Ford Memorial Scholarship Fund

Eastern Montgomery High School

Logan Boone, $700 from the Casey Jones Memorial Scholarship Fund

Madison Bruce, $1,000 from the Muffo Family Scholarship Fund

Abigail Felty, $1,000 from the Laura J. Pynn Scholarship Fund

Jenna Gadd, $1,780 from the Epperly Family Fund

Lucas Jones, $1,018 from the Warren Lloyd Holtzman Freedom Scholarship Fund

Madeline Mirolli, $1,065 from the Marie Mandelstamm Scholarship Fund

Floyd County High School

Avery Cantrell, $1,000 from the Citizens Scholarship Fund

Melanie Gallimore, $1,000 from the Larry Turman Memorial Scholarship Fund

Maria Garcia Diaz, $3,000 total from the RBN Inc. Appreciation Scholarship Fund & Amber D. Lutz Memorial Scholarship Fund

James Holt, $1,100 from the Woodrow & Elma Turman Scholarship Fund

Vanessa Hylton, $2,190 from the Earl Vest & Mamie Phillips Vest Scholarship Fund

Jessica Long, $1,000 from the Williamsburg Consort Symphonic Band Scholarship Fund

Andrew Martin, $2,190 from the Earl Vest & Mamie Phillips Vest Scholarship Fund

Carly Thompson, $1,600 from the Mary Ann King Peters Memorial Scholarship Fund

Hallie Williams, $500 Evelyn Rutrough Memorial Scholarship Fund

Victoria Wood, $2,190 from the Earl Vest & Mamie Phillips Vest Scholarship Fund

Narrows High School

Kaleah Handshoe, $2,000 from the Josephine D. Shotts Memorial Scholarship Fund

Mya Robertson, $1,000 from the Domermuth Scholarship Fund

Virginia Bowles, $1,420 from the Auxiliary of Radford Community Hospital/CNRVMC Scholarship Fund

Pulaski County High School

Sydney Farley, $2,000 from the Jo Ann Slate Smith Scholarship Fund

Emilie Hall, $2,000 from the Jo Ann Slate Smith Scholarship Fund

Zachary Parker, $2,000 from the Simón-Flora-Grohs Scholarship Fund

Additional high school recipients:

Cassidy Callister, Springhouse Community School, $1,000 from the T. Scott Eaton Scholarship Fund

Liam Gillock, Grayson County High School, $1,180 from the Plummer Scholarship Fund

Hollie Fletcher, Giles High School, $500 from the Virginia Whitaker Memorial Scholarship Fund

Angie Lin, Radford High School, $1,770 from the Adrienne Marie Rhudy Memorial Scholarship Fund

Dianna White, Galax High School, $1,180 from the Plummer Scholarship Fund

University Students

Bridgewater College

Logan Douthat, $1,420 from the Auxiliary of Radford Community Hospital/CNRVMC Scholarship Fund

Jared Nichols, $4,000 from the James E. & Kate H. Board Scholarship Fund

New River Community College

Helen Beavers, $1,250 from the Wings Fund

Jaycee Chaffin, $2,190 from the Earl Vest & Mamie Phillips Vest Scholarship Fund

Kenzee Chaffin, $2,190 from the Earl Vest & Mamie Phillips Vest Scholarship Fund

Gracenne Clinger, $1,250 from the Wings Fund

Eliany Garcia-Bermudez, $3,000 from the RBN Inc. Appreciation Scholarship Fund

Shuler Williams, $500 from the Living4Bri Scholarship Fund

Virginia Tech

Madison Blake, $2,500 from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund

Ruthie Brown, $2,500 from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund

Krista Carlton, $2,000 from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund

Victoria Fedik, $4,000 from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund

Ella Fitzgerald, $3,500 from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund

Heidi Gomez, $2,000 from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund

Jack Hammock, $1,950 from the Lineweaver Family Scholarship Fund

Angelina Jannace, $500 from the Lambda Horizon Scholarship Fund

Alexandra Jones, $2,500 from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund

Gage Kelly, $1,950 from the Lineweaver Family Scholarship Fund

Suin Kim, $2,000 from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund

Seferina Olivo, $4,000 from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund

Megan Phan, $2,500 from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund

Harbalbeen Rai, $4,000 total from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund & the Adrienne Marie Rhudy Memorial Scholarship Fund

Morgan Ralph, $2,500 from the VT Women’s Club Scholarship Fund

Hanna Santolla, $1,720 from the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad Memorial Scholarship Fund

Additional college recipients:

Sydney Fritz, Brown University, $1,018 from the Warren Lloyd Holtzman Freedom Scholarship Fund

Andrea Leng, Washington University in St. Louis, $2,000 from the Benjamin Eiss Memorial Scholarship Fund

Jaden Nichols, James Madison University, $4,000 from the James E. & Kate H. Board Scholarship Fund

Josep Ocampo, College of William and Mary, $3,000 from the RBN Inc. Appreciation Scholarship Fund

Cole Shepherd, Delta State University, $1,065 from the Allan Mandelstamm Scholarship Fund

Selna Shi, Virginia Commonwealth University, $3,000 from the RBN Inc. Appreciation Scholarship Fund

Brittle Williams, Radford University, $1,065 from the Marie Mandelstamm Scholarship Fund

