 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CFNRV scholarship deadline approaches

  • 0

Jan. 30 is the deadline for students to apply for scholarships through the Community Foundation of the New River Valley. 

This year, the CFNRV will give out more than $100,000 to New River Valley students, with scholarship awards ranging from $500 to $4,000. 

Students on a variety of educational paths are eligible to apply, whether they are planning to pursue a degree or currently in school at a two- or four-year college or university, trade or technical school. 

There are dozens of CFNRV funds set up to underwrite scholarships each year. Applicants only need to submit a single application and indicate the scholarships for which they would like to be considered.

The scholarships support a wide variety of students, from high school seniors to someone returning to school later in life. Recipients may continue to apply for scholarships each year. Many students get funds annually throughout their schooling to help offset costs, and a number of funds are set up specifically with financial need in mind. 

People are also reading…

Students may review scholarship requirements and access the application at cfnrv.org/scholarships. Any questions about the application may be directed to Laura Pynn at cfnrv@cfnrv.org or 540-381-8999. Applications are due Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m. 

- The Roanoke Times 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert