CFNRV scholarship deadline approaches

Jan. 30 is the deadline for students to apply for scholarships through the Community Foundation of the New River Valley.

This year, the CFNRV will give out more than $100,000 to New River Valley students, with scholarship awards ranging from $500 to $4,000.

Students on a variety of educational paths are eligible to apply, whether they are planning to pursue a degree or currently in school at a two- or four-year college or university, trade or technical school.

There are dozens of CFNRV funds set up to underwrite scholarships each year. Applicants only need to submit a single application and indicate the scholarships for which they would like to be considered.

The scholarships support a wide variety of students, from high school seniors to someone returning to school later in life. Recipients may continue to apply for scholarships each year. Many students get funds annually throughout their schooling to help offset costs, and a number of funds are set up specifically with financial need in mind.

Students may review scholarship requirements and access the application at cfnrv.org/scholarships. Any questions about the application may be directed to Laura Pynn at cfnrv@cfnrv.org or 540-381-8999. Applications are due Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m.

- The Roanoke Times