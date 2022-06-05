Christiansburg council approves new private school permit

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town is slated to soon see the addition of a private school focused on serving children who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or another intellectual disability.

The school will be an extension of The Hughes Center, which is based in Danville and operates a residential treatment facility and day school in that city. The center has a second satellite school in South Boston.

Hughes Center CEO Mark Howard said during a recent Christiansburg Town Council meeting that the school in town will have a model similar to the one in Danville. Another key point he highlighted is that a school in the area can negate the need for local children to be bused to other parts of the state to receive the additional support, a process he said can require more than hour-long trips.

Howard said they looked at Christiansburg and identified the town as an area of need.

When asked if some local students with special needs are currently in Montgomery County schools, Howard said it’s a possibility. He, however, said the students are typically at another private day school that public school systems pay for with the aid of Children’s Services Act funds.

The Christiansburg school will be located at an existing 4,400-square-foot facility at 1650 Cambria St. The project recently cleared a key hurdle when the town council unanimously approved a conditional use permit that was needed to allow a private school in a general business district.

The permit vote was also notable for being a fast-tracked measure.

The only item concerning the school on the May 24 town council agenda was a public hearing on the requested conditional use permit.

Councilman Henry Showalter pointed out that public hearing items are normally subjected to a two-week wait period before being voted on to give citizens time to weigh in on the measures. He said the elected body has in the past been accused of sometimes playing favorites when it has come to eliminating that wait period, although he clarified that hasn’t been an issue with the current town council.

Showalter and Councilman Sam Bishop each voted against a call to add the school permit vote to the May 24 agenda, with the former stressing the need to keep such conditions fair across the board.

However, Mayor Mike Barber, who only votes in the event of a tie, pointed out that the school is coming up against a two-and-half-month build-out schedule.

“And you’re cutting it pretty close,” Barber said to Howard, who told council that plans call for the program to start in the fall and that the facility needs to be prepared.

Most council members agreed to immediately add the permit vote to the agenda. Council, on another vote, unanimously approved the conditional use permit.

Councilwoman Johana Hicks acknowledged the point Showalter raised about the wait period.

“But in this situation, I do feel, just like the mayor and other council members, that it is important to move [on] this,” Hicks said.

As for the three-classroom school, Howard said they anticipate the program to start with an enrollment of approximately eight to 10 students. He said the program is expected to then grow to a maximum enrollment of 28 students over the next three years.

Howard said the school is looking to serve Montgomery County and the surrounding area. He said they’re looking at employing approximately eight staff members.

Town officials also clarified that the permit recently approved by council would only allow for the operation of a day school, and that no students shall be housed in a residential setting on the property.

