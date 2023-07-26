Three companies have submitted bids for the $100 million renovation and expansion of Christiansburg High School.

The bids, unsealed Tuesday, came from the Branch Builds Inc., Cleveland Construction Inc. and Nielsen Builders Inc., according to a document provided by Montgomery County Public Schools.

The base bid costs from the companies are each below the project’s budget. The form provided by the district also includes costs for an additional number of specific items from each company such as 30-year roof warranties, gym equipment and sprinkler systems.

Several items on the form, however, would be deducted from the base cost if that alternate is selected, according to MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake.

The Roanoke-based Branch submitted a base bid of $89.1 million. The other items in the company’s bid are approximately worth at least $3 million — the costs of certain items listed by each company are per measurements such as cubic yards and square feet.

Cleveland Construction, which is based in the Cleveland, Ohio area, submitted a base bid of $89.4 million. Its other items approximately cost at least $4 million.

Harrisonburg-based Nielsen Builders submitted a base bid, the highest, of $90.9 million. Its other items cost at least $2.9 million.

The Montgomery County School Board is expected to discussed and potentially vote on accepting a bid at an Aug. 1 meeting.

The long-planned CHS project will address capacity challenges and is the flagship piece in a district strand where several schools have long grappled with overcrowding. The CHS construction is expected to start later this summer, according to previous comments from school officials.

The project has been showcased over the past year via a number of renderings and, most recently, a virtual tour of the renovated high school.

The project will grow the high school’s capacity to 1,600. The school, currently at capacity, has a current enrollment of about 1,200, MCPS staff have said.

The project involves a building addition at the front that includes a new auxiliary gym and 22 classrooms. Another planned improvement is an expansion of the building’s total window space, which school officials have said is part of a goal to substantially boost the amount of natural daylight.

Other notable additions to come from the renovation include revamped restroom facilities, which include individual stalls and sinks visible from the hallways. Although the designs show the restroom facilities to be more open than their traditional counterparts, each stall is enclosed from the floor to the ceiling.

One aim behind the restroom design is the reduction of bullying and other inappropriate behaviors that have typically occurred in those kinds of school facilities, MCPS staff previously said.