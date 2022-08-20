Christiansburg High renovation project faces cost hurdles

CHRISTIANSBURG — The latest projected cost for Christiansburg High School’s renovation and expansion is more than $20 million over budget — pushing the total to $128 million.

That cost estimate was among the several details and updates provided during a Montgomery County School Board meeting Tuesday. The CHS project is the school system’s most ambitious capital undertaking in years.

School board members and other district officials raised concerns about the new cost figures.

Montgomery County School Board member Penny Franklin voiced disappointment with the communication of how changes in the project’s design could affect the costs. She referred to earlier conceptual designs that she said drew excitement from many people.

“I can’t tell you how disappointed, frustrated — and some words I won’t use tonight — about that not being a reality, even from the beginning,” she said. “I’m just very, very frustrated over things. Now we’re in the process of cut, cut cut. [A capacity of] 1,400 is going to last a couple years … then we’re going to need 1,600, plain and simple.”

The 1,400 figure Franklin referenced is the new capacity CHS is slated to get with the project. The school, which opened during the 1970s, currently has a capacity of just over 860 students, but its enrollment regularly exceeds that figure.

Franklin said, despite her own doubts, she had been under the impression the district would still be able to afford the project even amid adjustments of its proposed designs.

“I don’t like it when promises get broke, and [we] get excited about things that could be a game changer,” she said.

In addition to being the district’s next major high school development, CHS is the flagship piece in a string of projects to tackle long-standing overcrowding issues in the Christiansburg strand of schools. Other ongoing projects in that strand involve Belview, Christiansburg Primary and Christiansburg Elementary schools.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors — which each year must approve the funding for the school division — approved the issuance of up to $90 million in bonds earlier this year, most of which school officials said at that time would be for the CHS renovation and expansion.

The district also has plans to direct about $10 million in federal pandemic relief toward CHS, but there was discussion this week about shifting at least a chunk of that money toward other capital items due to the schedule of the high school project and the 2024 deadline to spend that funding.

However, projections shown place the cost of CHS at approximately $128 million, nearly $106 million of which would be for construction costs alone, according to figures presented by architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates. Other items factoring into that total cost include design team fees and the allowance for unforeseen conditions and field changes.

During his presentation to the school board this week, Crabtree’s director of architecture, Josh Bower, showed floor and site plans that included a diagram of the building addition. He also showed a proposed schedule, which calls on construction to start next spring and conclude in the summer of 2025.

In another presentation well over a year ago, Crabtree projected construction to start by either the late spring or early summer of 2022 and the work to be done just before the start of the 2024-25 school year.

Bower pointed to inflation as among the factors of the changes in the estimated costs. Construction, he said, has not been immune to the significant cost spikes that have affected a number of other goods and services.

Additionally, the most recent project bidding data show bids coming in at least 20% over budget, Bower said.

For a comparison, the county within the past decade at one point completed three school projects — new Auburn and Blacksburg High Schools and a renovated Auburn Middle School — and the combined total cost for all three was about the same as the projected CHS renovation (although those Auburn and Blacksburg costs would be higher if adjusted for inflation).

Bower acknowledged that the total cost shown exceeds the current amount of money the district has for the high school, but he listed a number of possible cost-cutting measures.

“We understand we only have the dollars we can work with,” he said.

Those potential cost reductions include placing more classrooms in existing space, reducing the size of the building addition, eliminating a proposed bridge connection, reducing the size of the front entrance canopy and considering the option of stacking classrooms or the auxiliary gym above the cafeteria — plans show the cafeteria to be two stories in height.

School board members Sue Kass and Dana Partin — the former being the chairwoman — both expressed some reservations about the potential cafeteria adjustments.

“I would not want to listen to a basketball [bouncing] the entire time I’m eating lunch,” Kass said.

Partin echoed Kass’ point, adding that a similar inconvenience could affect classrooms as cafeterias can be noisy.

Among a number of other changes, the long-planned CHS project would aim to significantly improve daylighting issues currently affecting the school. That sought-after improvement can be seen in recent renderings, which show a significant glass exterior on the school’s front or the area facing Independence Boulevard.

School board member Mark Cherbaka voiced some openness to the possibility of scaling back the daylighting improvements, eliminating the bridge and sticking to a single-story cafeteria.

School board member Jamie Bond said she’s glad the community gets to see the recent figures as many people in the area are either related to or know someone who either attends the high school or frequently uses the campus for its athletic amenities.

“Even if we have to cut a little bit, I don’t like it,” she said, “but I’m glad the community got to see these figures.”