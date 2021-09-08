Christiansburg High School renovation may double capacity; school board to meet with supervisors

Kranz touched on the reason for a sought-after capacity of 1,600.

“The goal is to often have capacity in your buildings,” he said. “This gives you the freedom to meet whatever needs may be going forward.”

The presentation included several conceptual renderings, particularly of the school’s “possible front entrance view,” as described in the slides. The possible designs show a glass exterior and large windows on much of that front.

Kranz, among other explored features, spoke on the suggested addition of an indoor track, which would allow for year-round training and competition.

One of the other details Kranz covered is the project’s most recent estimated cost of $110.5 million, which he told school board members would be the cost ceiling.

The recent cost estimate is up from a past projection of about $70 million, but Kranz on Tuesday noted the effect of inflation on construction projects. In fact, he voiced some urgency for starting the design work as soon as possible to try to gain time and avoid further inflation-driven cost increases down the road.

On a related note, Kranz pointed to the possibility of turning to federal American Rescue Plan funds to knock some of the project's costs down.