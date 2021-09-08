Christiansburg High School renovation may double capacity; school board to meet with supervisors

Montgomery County schools' officials on Tuesday night outlined the plan to eventually renovate and expand Christiansburg High School, including details on the latest cost estimates and conceptual renderings of a much revamped front entrance.
Tommy Kranz, assistant superintendent of operations, told the school board that there have been meetings with the division's administration and the school's leadership and teaching staff to identify the “needs and wants” of the project.
“Just what is it the school is looking to have within the building,” Kranz said, later clarifying to a school board member that the process amounted to organizing a kind of wish list for the project.
Christiansburg High is set to arguably be the flagship piece in an ongoing group of projects in and around the county seat, where several schools have long battled overcrowding.
Already, several elementary schools that serve the areas that sends students to the high school already have been expanded or are slated to complete expansions in the near future.
Christiansburg High has a capacity of 800, but its current enrollment is about 200 students above that limit.
The general plan calls for the doubling of the high school’s capacity to provide ample room for a projected future enrollment of approximately 1,300.
Kranz touched on the reason for a sought-after capacity of 1,600.
“The goal is to often have capacity in your buildings,” he said. “This gives you the freedom to meet whatever needs may be going forward.”
The presentation included several conceptual renderings, particularly of the school’s “possible front entrance view,” as described in the slides. The possible designs show a glass exterior and large windows on much of that front.
Kranz, among other explored features, spoke on the suggested addition of an indoor track, which would allow for year-round training and competition.
One of the other details Kranz covered is the project’s most recent estimated cost of $110.5 million, which he told school board members would be the cost ceiling.
The recent cost estimate is up from a past projection of about $70 million, but Kranz on Tuesday noted the effect of inflation on construction projects. In fact, he voiced some urgency for starting the design work as soon as possible to try to gain time and avoid further inflation-driven cost increases down the road.
On a related note, Kranz pointed to the possibility of turning to federal American Rescue Plan funds to knock some of the project's costs down.
Pending school board approval, and then further approval from the state, the district could use $10 million in American Rescue Plan money for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which county school officials say is part of the Christiansburg project.
The school board on Tuesday agreed to meet with the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 19. Superintendent Mark Miear said supervisors will still need to finalize that date themselves.
Montgomery County would need to take on some further debt to cover the Christiansburg High project.
County school officials said one of the next steps will be following up with Montgomery County administration about its discussion with financial advisory firm Davenport & Co. to determine what level of debt the county is comfortable with. School district officials said the discussion could result in the county possibly being comfortable with a higher level of debt than previously discussed.
Further, school officials said they’d like to work with Montgomery County and architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates to see if the project can be phased on a timeline that matches when the county retires existing debt.
“We’re looking at any and all possibilities,” Kranz said.