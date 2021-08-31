Christiansburg Middle currently has most Montgomery County school COVID-19 cases

Christiansburg Middle School has by far reported the most COVID-19 cases in the Montgomery County school district since the start of the academic year, according to division data.
CMS had a total of 37 cases as of Tuesday, with four of those reported at the start of this week, according to the district’s online dashboard figures for the current 2021-22 period. CMS reported 13 new cases last week, which by itself was more than any of the totals reported by each of the other schools as of Tuesday.
The district’s figures for the period cover the time just before the Aug. 12 start of the school year, when several school-related activities had already started. CMS reported six cases in the days leading up to the first day of school.
The Montgomery County school with the next highest number of cases as of Tuesday is Christiansburg High with 10, seven of which came this week.
Blacksburg High School had the most cases last school year with 39 - each of the three high schools in Montgomery County had more cases than any other campus in the district.
The recent figures from Montgomery County schools come amid a previously predicted surge in cases driven by the emergence of the delta variant. Local health authorities, however, have told school officials that new infections would peak and eventually go back down, as they said has been the case elsewhere in the world.
Other districts in Southwest Virginia have seen spikes, particularly in Franklin County where it was reported last week that more than 600 students had been placed in quarantine. Officials with Franklin County schools said most of the students in quarantine had potential exposures rather than testing positive for COVID-19.
Despite the recent figures, particularly those from CMS, no outbreak has been declared for any school in Montgomery County and the rest of the New River Valley, New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell said Tuesday.
The cases in Montgomery County schools are cumulative numbers that go back to early August, Bissell said. The district’s publicly available numbers also don’t divide the cases between students, teachers and other staff, she said.
Approximately how many Montgomery County students have been quarantined is unclear as both MCPS and the health district didn’t disclose those figures.
“Who we quarantine and what we make recommendations to schools on is between us and the schools,” Bissell said.
MCPS officials echoed some of those points.
“The health department did not recommend moving students to remote learning. The health department recommended quarantining the students,” MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake wrote in an email, adding that the district follows the advice and guidance of the health department. “We do not release numbers related to quarantines.”
Four outbreaks in K-12 facilities were reported last week in the Southwest region, according to the latest Virginia Department of Health Data. The Southwest region, however, covers several districts and the figures don’t mean there is an outbreak at a public school in the New River Valley.
Montgomery County has seen a sharp increase in cases over the past month, reporting as many as 50 new ones on a single day last week. The daily numbers over the past several weeks contrast with those of the past few months, where the daily numbers of new cases were often in the single digits.
About 45% of people in Montgomery County are fully vaccinated, with the locality having the highest such percentage among New River Valley localities.