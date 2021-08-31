Christiansburg Middle currently has most Montgomery County school COVID-19 cases

Christiansburg Middle School has by far reported the most COVID-19 cases in the Montgomery County school district since the start of the academic year, according to division data.

CMS had a total of 37 cases as of Tuesday, with four of those reported at the start of this week, according to the district’s online dashboard figures for the current 2021-22 period. CMS reported 13 new cases last week, which by itself was more than any of the totals reported by each of the other schools as of Tuesday.

The district’s figures for the period cover the time just before the Aug. 12 start of the school year, when several school-related activities had already started. CMS reported six cases in the days leading up to the first day of school.

The Montgomery County school with the next highest number of cases as of Tuesday is Christiansburg High with 10, seven of which came this week.

Blacksburg High School had the most cases last school year with 39 - each of the three high schools in Montgomery County had more cases than any other campus in the district.