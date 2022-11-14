CHS project shown in new drawings

CHRISTIANSBURG — No updated cost estimate is available yet on the expansion and renovation of Christiansburg High School, but there are new project renderings.

School officials have looked at scaling the CHS project down since it was revealed a few months ago that the work on the current capacity-challenged school was projected to be more than $20 million over budget. The project’s so-called guaranteed maximum price was estimated to be $128 million, according to presentations earlier this year.

Previous drawings, among other things, showed a prominent glass exterior for the school’s front. But drawings shown at a county School Board meeting earlier this month showed a notable reduction of the glass for that part of the structure.

The improvement of daylighting has been one of the objectives of the CHS project, but at least a few school board members have voiced some reception to scaling back some of that initiative.

Daylighting will still exist in most classrooms, and there will be an effort to put solar tubes in the spaces that can’t have actual windows, said Josh Bower, the director of architecture at Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, the architectural firm for the CHS project. That will aim to bring at least some form of daylighting to every classroom, he said.

The daylighting component of the project will still be a significant improvement from what’s currently available in the building, Bower said.

The school division expects to have an updated cost estimate figure for CHS in January, interim Superintendent Annie Whitaker wrote in an email earlier this month.

The adjustments being looked at reduce the building addition by approximately 40,000 square feet, according to Crabtree. The firm clarified that the proposed square footage will still be greater than the existing one.

The project calls for a proposed space of 196,319 square feet for the facility, up from an existing one of 174,863, according to a recent presentation. The proposed capacity would be 1,892, up from an existing one of just over 1,200. The so-called functional capacity, however, under the proposed plan would be 1,608.

Other reductions that had already been looked at and discussed included the elimination of a proposed bridge connection and a scaling back of the size of the building’s front entrance canopy.

Among the various points recently covered by Crabtree were the plans for the first and second floors. On the first-floor plans, for example, the kitchen and food court were taken out of the existing building and instead made part of the addition.

Another area Crabtree covered involved restroom facilities, which were illustrated through a handful of drawings.

Images show a much more open space for a restroom facility where the sinks and hand towel dispensers are in plain view from the hallway. The doors and walls for each of the stalls run from the floor to the ceiling, leaving no open gap near the bottom — a design that’s otherwise frequently seen in public restrooms.

“It’s completely private,” Bower said.

The design for the restroom facility that was highlighted addressed bullying, improved safety and reduced destruction of those kinds of properties, the latter of which has been an issue, Whitaker and Bower each said.

One challenge with many restrooms is they’re difficult for teachers to enter during incidents such as fights, where students have a tendency to pack the area, Bower said. There have also been other problems due to the rise of online platforms such as TikTok, where certain content goads impressionable teenagers into taking part in challenges that can be destructive to restrooms, he said.