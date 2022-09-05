CHS renovation: Not quite ‘Taj Mahal’ but ‘Buckingham Palace’

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town high school is on track to receive a facelift and expansion over the next few years, but some elected officials are raising questions about whether it’s the best possible improvement.

The ongoing plans for Christiansburg High School — built in the 1970s — were among the several topics the Montgomery County School Board discussed with the board of supervisors this past week. And members of the two elected bodies opined on how the project looks like so far — or could look like, given some of the cost challenges.

Some wrinkles were added to the project recently when both county and school officials learned about an estimated price tag of $128 million, an amount that is nearly $30 million over what the district budgeted.

Schools officials are now looking at some changes to trim those costs. District staff said more details on the potential cost cuts could be shown at the school board’s upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

“It’s very disappointing for our Christiansburg community,” said board of supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, who later described the anticipated final outcome as heartbreaking. “But we do want to move forward.”

Blevins said she understands inflation has played a role in the cost increase, but that “it’s still a huge difference in the amount.”

Others echoed some of Blevins’ comments.

School board member Jamie Bond, whose district includes Christiansburg, said other community strands have gotten brand new buildings over the years and the town is once again left with renovations.

“Our community, once again, we’re not getting a new building. Once again, everybody else gets a new building, but no Christiansburg,” Bond said, adding that she does understand some of the reasons. “But that don’t make it right.”

The district completed three school projects at one point during the past decade — new Auburn and Blacksburg high schools and a renovated Auburn Middle School. The combined total cost for all three was about the same as the projected CHS renovation, although the Auburn and Blacksburg costs would be higher if adjusted for inflation.

CHS is set to go from 204,155 square feet to 337,325 square feet, according to the most recent drawings. The school’s capacity would increase from just over 860 students to 1,400. The school, however, has an enrollment of about 1,000 students at all times, MCPS staff have said.

District officials said inflation, which has been at its highest in decades, has been an obvious factor behind the rise of the costs. Architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates told the district a few weeks ago that the most bidding data for other projects showed many bids coming in at least 20% over budget.

Potential cost reductions the district is looking at include placing more classrooms in existing space, reducing the size of the building addition, eliminating a proposed bridge connection, reducing the size of the front entrance canopy and considering the option of stacking classrooms or the auxiliary gym above the cafeteria — which plans show to be two stories in height.

Some school board members said the district couldn’t have foreseen the recent economic conditions.

The Blacksburg High School that was built went through schematic changes when it was being designed and saw reductions in areas such as the size of its auditorium and classrooms, said school board Chairwoman Sue Kass.

“That happens,” she said. “I don’t think anybody in this room could have expected the inflation [seen] after the pandemic. I don’t think anybody expected the price of goods would go up like 30%.”

Kass spoke about how one of the CHS project’s goals was to improve daylighting issues. The windows in the finished product might be smaller, but that there’s still going to be a significant amount of daylight coming in, she said.

“I think we’re trying very hard to keep to what people were looking for, but maybe it won’t quite be the Taj Mahal,” Kass said. “It would be like … Buckingham Palace.”

Kass apologized for the analogy, saying it was the quickest comparison she could think of.

Kass, however, disagreed with calling the project as it’s expected now “heartbreaking.” She said she still thinks it will be a beautiful building that will provide ample educational space for students.

“I don’t want to downplay that we are providing a great environment for our students, and it’s probably way better than other facilities we have in the county at the time,” Kass said. “‘Heartbreaking’ seems like a strong adjective to use at this point. I’m sure you guys are disappointed, but are you heartbroken?”

Fellow school board member Penny Franklin responded with “I am.”

“I’m disappointed, heartbroken,” Franklin said. “After so long, Christiansburg has been waiting, waiting and waiting and [watched] other folks go ahead of us.”

Franklin said it’s been disappointing to find out what will happen after going over potential concepts and looking at the funds available.

“And then to find out ‘mmm no, that’s not going to work?’” she said. “We’re already on a schedule where we need to get moving. We should have been moving. It’s like building an airplane as it’s flying … Don’t say we can’t feel what we feel with what’s happening here.”

Other school board members maintained that CHS remains an impressive project, especially when looking at other existing buildings in the district.

There needs to be a change in the perception of brand new buildings, particularly when taking into account cost and funding challenges, said school board member Marti Graham. There have been renovations over the years that have resulted in projects that were just as good, “if not better than new buildings,” she said.

Graham also pointed to challenges with some communities getting landlocked, which she said is a national problem.

“We have to be smart with how we spend our money,” said school board member Mark Cherbaka, who added that he is disappointed they couldn’t do more with CHS.

But when compared with other schools in the district, he said he still thinks the high school will come out on top.

“I don’t think we’re in a bad place for Christiansburg,” he said.