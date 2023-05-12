BLACKSBURG — Embrace the role of an explorer during your future adventures, said businesswoman and commencement speaker Jean Case to Virginia Tech’s graduating Class of 2023.

Thousands of graduates wearing black caps and gowns awaited their diplomas, seated on a football field full of folding chairs at sunny Lane Stadium on Friday morning. Case is chair of the National Geographic Society, a former executive of internet company AOL and founder of the philanthropic Case Foundation.

“Starting today, whether you realize it or not, you are setting off on the most exhilarating, challenging, maddening and wonderful expedition anyone could ever go on,” Case said. “How could this be the case? Because it turns out that life is the greatest expedition.”

She said every explorer needs a few tools in their virtual backpack: curiosity, observation, fearlessness, perseverance and humanity.

“As you set your own course to the front lines of the unknown, to the future, I want to encourage you this morning to unleash your inner explorer,” Case said. “By that I mean, embrace the traits and practices that will make your expedition a success, no matter where you go.”

Those 2023 graduates number more than 7,000 Hokies, according to university data. Before the pomp and circumstance began, graduating students said they are set to spread the fruits of their educations throughout Virginia, across the country and around the world.

Among those graduates on the field at Lane Stadium was Christian McClenney, who said she is among the first African Americans to earn a degree in biomedical engineering from Virginia Tech. She talked about fearlessness, before Case listed the trait as a vital tool for explorers.

“Other freshman Black girls come to me and say that they feel scared to come into this major, because they'll be the only one,” McClenney said. “I remember telling them that it’s OK to be the first, it’s alright. It is a little scary, but you get over it because it’s something you really love.”

Her class as second-semester freshmen endured the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The class of survival, the class of the pandemic,” McClenney said. “It made me tougher, definitely a lot stronger… A lot of people weren’t doing well academically, so it was an achievement to still maintain good grades during everything, and doing it honestly.”

McClenney is taking those experiences with her to a postgraduate doctoral program at Ohio State University. Fellow biomedical engineer Neffisah D'odoo said she plans to be back in Lane Stadium next year graduating with a master's degree.

"We've been through a lot for sure," D'odoo said. "Definitely not the ideal experience, but an experience."

Aspiring physician Sean Tieff said he, too, has more schooling ahead of him. But waiting in line to enter the commencement ceremony on Friday, he said he was fully invested in the present moment.

“For people our age, I think it’s really easy to go and do so much,” Tieff said. “Really being in the moment is so important. It gives you a chance to really live life, whether it’s on campus, work experience or whatever.”

Graduating architect Funlola Obayan said she traveled back to Blacksburg from Virginia Tech’s Washington Alexandria Campus in Northern Virginia just for commencement weekend.

“There was a point where I didn’t know if I’d be able to do college,” Obayan said. “Now that I’m finished, it’s kind of like a dream come true.”

Obayan said she wants to impact lives through architecture by changing peoples’ built environments. A Nigerian-Canadian, she said she is ready to start a postgraduate job in campus design at a university in Washington, D.C.

“Enjoy the process," Obayan said. "Because you learn more than you'd think."

Walking down Southgate Drive toward Lane Stadium, childhood best friends Sophie Barkhordari and Natalie Metz said they made it all the way through college without any roommate-related quarrels. Barkhordari majored in clinical neuroscience, and Metz is a civil engineer.

“I feel like I still had the chance to have a great college experience,” Metz said, reflecting on the impact of coronavirus on her education. “I'm not regretful of missing that much time, because I feel like the three good years that we did get were great, and I’m thankful for that.”

The best friends' paths soon diverge, with moves to separate cities awaiting them. Both graduates said they look forward to helping shape a post-pandemic planet, and to seeing their friends' successes.

“Because of that whole COVID thing, we’ve seen a lot of change in our own time here,” Barkhordari said. “Now that we’re graduating, we can be a part of all this crazy changing world that we live in, making it better. We need that.”

