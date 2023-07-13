After a dustup over rainbows, the Roanoke County School Board is taking a look at its policies on classroom displays.

Four of the board members, with the fifth member absent, indicated their support of a new classroom displays policy during a work session Thursday afternoon. That policy is scheduled to be voted on during the board’s upcoming meeting July 27.

The new code section, titled the curricular and noncurricular school and classroom displays policy, comes after a series of contentious school board meetings that started in May.

First, a citizen complained about rainbow-patterned items in classrooms, calling certain school staff “groomers” and “sexual predators.” That complaint caused outcry, including strong support from LGBTQ allies who showed up to voice counter-complaints during a June school board meeting.

“All classroom displays must directly relate to the curriculum and instructional goals of the courses of study conducted in that classroom,” a draft of the new policy says. “Employees may not use their position or use school or classroom decor and displays to advocate for their personal beliefs about political views, sociopolitical issues, or religion to students.”

The new county schools policy combines preexisting codes into one place for the purpose of clarifying the school system’s stance, according to remarks to the school board from Superintendent Ken Nicely.

“Our focus really does need to remain and continue to remain on our students, their learning and well-being,” Nicely said. “We can disagree philosophically about how to demonstrate that, but what we can agree on is what we’re about. Our job as educators is to teach students the curriculum in ways that are engaging and purposeful.”

That includes preparing students for the real world by teaching about potentially controversial topics, Nicely said.

Here’s what the new policy says:

“The Roanoke County School Board recognizes that preparation for effective citizenship is one of the major purposes of education, and that preparation for effective citizenship includes the study of issues that are controversial,” the draft policy said. “Such study will be carried out in an atmosphere free from bias, prejudice, or coercion.”

Board member Cheryl Facciani said schools should be inclusive and safe environments for everybody, which requires balancing school board policies.

“We can’t forget that our public schools are just that,” Facciani said. “They’re public institutions and they serve all the people.”

Vice Chairman Tim Greenway also mentioned safety. He said it’s a word he heard repeatedly during discussions.

“We go to extraordinary lengths to make sure that our staff and our students are safe and respected, and we will not remove any of those barriers,” Greenway said. “We will continue to make sure this is a safe place for everyone.”

Similarly, the school board also intends to consolidate its policies on patriotism into one code section, including the section of state law that requires posting of the national motto, “In God We Trust,” in schools.