Two education buildings should bear the names of groundbreaking African Americans, according to a recommendation from a Roanoke School Board committee.

The school division's new administrative headquarters would be named for William B. Robertson. Its technical education center would be called the Charles Day Technical Education Center.

Native Roanoker Robertson (1931-2021) went from principal of the city's Hurt Park Elementary School to become the first Black man to be hired as an adviser to a Southern governor, Virginia's Linwood Holton .

Later, Robertson served in federal government as country director for the Peace Corps in Kenya and the Seychelles, and as assistant secretary of state for African affairs.

Born in Radford, Day (1934-2015) was a community leader, athletic coach and career Virginia educator who served as a Roanoke School Board member and chairman. He was the first principal of William Ruffner Middle School, the building that is being renovated to house the city's new technical education center.

The former building of The Roanoke Times on Campbell Avenue, which was sold to the city in early 2022, is being renovated and would be named the William B. Robertson Administration Building, according to the committee recommendation.

The school division announced a list of 12 possible names for the buildings in February and invited citizen input from social media and during community meetings.

The city school board is scheduled to vote on the recommendations April 11.