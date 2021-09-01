Committee tours Roanoke County's Burton Center on quest to replace it

While guiding the tour, Principal Kish said most of the classes at BCAT are taught in rooms not originally intended for that program.

“There have been adaptations over the years,” Kish said.

Classes have moved around the building as curriculum has evolved and changed, to the point now that only cosmetology and masonry are in their original classrooms.

The so-called “cafegymatorium,” sometimes shortened just to “cafetorium,” is used for culinary arts, performing arts and for physical education, Kish said.

Over the years, walls and rooms have been removed and added — sometimes by students — to allow for more space. Kish pointed out the computer systems lab as an example of expansion work done by the hands of students.

It’s in the hands of the Advisory Committee to recommend where the new Burton Center might be located, which programs might best fit into it and whether solar power might be viable.

“Whether it’s masonry, auto mechanics or HVAC, whatever it may be,” Peters said in August, “we want to be sure we’re offering it at BCAT.”