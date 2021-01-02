Community college philanthropy experiences shift amid pandemic

Dr. Allan Sklar wasn’t sure what to expect when he started taking classes at Virginia Western Community College in the summer of 2018.
Sklar, a nephrologist, had found himself with an increasing amount of free time as he began to transition to retirement. He decided to revisit other interests, starting with his lifelong love of math and physics.
“So I went at it with a vengeance,” Sklar, now 69, recalled in an interview earlier this month.
He decided to start with taking classes at Virginia Western at the recommendation of Virginia Tech’s physics department head, although he was slightly uncertain about what he would experience from classmates decades younger.
“But that was quickly dispelled when I saw that these kids are serious — in general, they are serious,” he said. “A lot of them are very bright, very, very bright. And they were, by and large, very, very nice.”
He has ultimately taken five math classes and multiple physics classes, which opened doors to other study opportunities. In appreciation to Virginia Western, this year he donated $50,000.
“They say, ‘We’ll take you there,’” Sklar said, referencing Virginia Western’s slogan. “Well, they really did take me there. They took me from here to here.”
Sklar’s gift is among those the college received this year from individual donors, according to Amanda Mansfield, philanthropy director for the college’s educational foundation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left few things untouched, including philanthropic activities. The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation suspended its major capital campaigns for most of the year to focus on students’ immediate needs. Amid a year of uncertainty, though, Virginia Western has also received more donations from individuals, people whose lives have been made better by attending community college.
Community colleges are not usually the target of alumni donations, Mansfield said, but the pandemic has shifted the typical donor pool.
“Some people got that really important helping hand at the critical time at the community college, and they want to make sure that they reach out and give on to the next student,” she said.
The donors come from all over, including out-of-state, Mansfield said. Some, like Sklar, give larger amounts. Others give small number donations, $25 here or $50 there.
“I don’t want to give the impression we’ve had tons of money flying in the door,” Mansfield adds. “That’s not true. Like, that’s not true at all.”
But at the end of a difficult year, Mansfield is heartened to know that there has been a collective effort to help current and future students succeed.
“I think in the pandemic, while we might be individually isolated, we’re all thinking about how we can reach out to lighten the load or lighten the next step for someone else,” she said.
Prioritizing immediate needs
When the pandemic caused shut downs last spring, the foundation took a hard look at how to best help students, starting with “reimagining” the student emergency fund, Mansfield said.
The fund, which provides up to $500 per academic year of assistance to students experiencing financial hardship, was renamed the Virginia Western Rapids Response Student Emergency Fund, both a nod to the college’s mascot, the rapids, and signal of the fund’s intent: to assist students within 24 to 48 hours.
In a typical semester, Mansfield said the fund assists two or three students. This semester, 63 students benefitted, according to Coordinator of Development Carole Tarrant.
The foundation also suspended its major campaign fundraising. 2021 is the final year to raise funds for the next five years of the Community College Access Program, which allows eligible high school graduates to attend community college tuition-free. The foundation relies on giving from corporations and the community to match localities’ funding.
“We knew that people had a lot on their plate and needed some air,” she said.
This fall, the foundation slowly restarted major giving campaigns, with a focus on the CCAP campaign. The program has seen a 13% increase in applications, according to Mansfield, so “we want to make sure that we’re doing all we can to be successful, and to make sure that opportunity is available to our high school graduates.”
The foundation spent much of this year engaged in individual fundraising efforts for the emergency fund and Student Food Co-Op.
Kroger and Kraft Heinz continued their same level of support for the co-op, according to Mansfield.
The co-op, which opened in September 2019, has traditionally served as a way for students to grab a light meal or snack. With the pandemic, students’ needs have changed, and the co-op has shifted gears so students can take multiple days’ worth of food, Mansfield said.
The educational foundation has also received support from Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, Mansfield said.
In addition, an anonymous donor gifted $10,000 to the student emergency fund, doubling the fund’s balance.
“I realize it is Virginia Western that needs my help now, and they were the first to help me,” the donor, an alumnus and a retired businessman, said in a news release. “They prepared me for what was to come.”
That same donor later pledged an additional $3,500 annually to the student tutoring fund, and has also started a scholarship, according to Mansfield.
Serving ‘everyone’
Sklar was motivated to donate to Virginia Western both to show appreciation to the college and to assist students after learning many struggle to make ends meet.
He decided to split between his gift between the tutoring and emergency funds. During his time at Virginia Western, he found a home in the STEM Center, where he watched as tutors, many of whom are students themselves, took the time to help students.
Through the STEM Center, he also met a University of Oxford-educated physicist, with whom Sklar now meets regularly to discuss modern physics and the philosophy of physics.
“Dr. Sklar, and [the anonymous] donor supported the student tutor fund because they realize that Virginia Western students that want to tutor other students are really special; they’re giving up opportunities to work at a time when they’re scraping by themselves,” Mansfield said. “And so they wanted to make sure that those students got a leg up as well.”
After a successful career, Sklar said he feels compelled to give.
“What I’m giving is a spit in the ocean, but still, we need to do that,” he said.
His recent studies gave him the ability to comprehend “Albert Einstein, Philosopher-Scientist,” which includes Einstein’s autobiography and an anthology of essays by leading mathematicians, philosophers and physicists. It’s one of the books that first piqued Sklar’s interest in math and physics as a child.
“I’m finally getting back to where I was when I was like 10 years old, 12 years old,” he said, holding up the title. “I mostly understand it, which was a lifelong goal, to be able to read these various essays.”
Mansfield encourages anyone interested in going to school — or back to school — to reach out to the college no matter their age or socioeconomic status.
“Don’t assume you can’t,” she said. “Reach out to Virginia Western and talk to us because we have opportunities for you that you may not even have imagined.”
The mission of a community college is to serve a broad swath of the community, Mansfield said.
“People ask me sometimes, ‘Well, tell me, who do you serve?’” she said. “If you stop and think for a minute ... everyone is actually the answer to that question.”