Community college philanthropy experiences shift amid pandemic

“I realize it is Virginia Western that needs my help now, and they were the first to help me,” the donor, an alumnus and a retired businessman, said in a news release. “They prepared me for what was to come.”

That same donor later pledged an additional $3,500 annually to the student tutoring fund, and has also started a scholarship, according to Mansfield.

Serving ‘everyone’

Sklar was motivated to donate to Virginia Western both to show appreciation to the college and to assist students after learning many struggle to make ends meet.

He decided to split between his gift between the tutoring and emergency funds. During his time at Virginia Western, he found a home in the STEM Center, where he watched as tutors, many of whom are students themselves, took the time to help students.

Through the STEM Center, he also met a University of Oxford-educated physicist, with whom Sklar now meets regularly to discuss modern physics and the philosophy of physics.