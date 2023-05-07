Although demographic shifts are beyond the control of educators, regional community college presidents said preparing students for career success remains their primary focus.

But that focus on student success is not meant to downplay years-long national trends of declining community college enrollment, said Pat Huber, president of New River Community College in Dublin.

“We follow enrollment every day,” Huber said. “Because it’s a lot easier if you adjust on the front end than on the back end.”

Nationwide, the number of community college students declined 37% since 2010, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. But enrollment started to grow this spring, data shows, including at New River Community College.

“In this last year, these last two semesters, we have seen an uptick,” Huber said. “We track daily, monthly and yearly, because our budget is tied to that as well.”

An increase in students this school year at NRCC follows downward enrollment trends of the past decade, following recovery from the Great Recession of 2008, Huber said.

“Community college enrollments typically follow the economy,” Huber said. “When you have low unemployment, you’ll see a drop in enrollment. When you have high unemployment, you’ll see an increase.”

This spring compared to last, NRCC enrollment is up 4.5%, to about 3,500 total students.

Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke saw a similar uptick, while other community colleges in the region saw declines in enrollment, according to data from the schools.

“Virginia Western monitors trends in higher education enrollment closely,” said an email from college Communications Director Jamie Snead. “While these are important in our forecasting, it’s equally important that we monitor the needs of our local community, specifically workforce needs.”

Huber said although there are more students to instruct at NRCC this spring, many of those students are enrolled for fewer course hours.

At Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, President Adam Hutchison said he also noticed a shift in students enrolling for fewer credit hours.

“We’re seeing more men, specifically males, participate in those short-course, direct-to-employment, credential-type programs,” Hutchison said. “Heavy equipment operator, construction trades, commercial driver’s license, and things like that. We’re seeing a lot of growth in those areas.”

That shift is occurring while women for years have outnumbered men attending traditional four-year colleges, according to national data.

“We’re watching the data closely,” Hutchison said. “We’re trying to be really intelligent about how we use our resources, providing advisors and coaches and making sure our students are connected from day one.”

Virginia Highlands started the spring at about 1,950 students, which is about 150 fewer than last spring, Hutchison said.

“We had the opportunity to award some unique scholarship dollars and incentivize a lot of students to come back to college last year, coming out of the pandemic,” Hutchison said. “So we had actually an enrollment spike last year that interrupted the downward trend.”

He said enrollment declines at Virginia Highlands have not been as dramatic as national or even state data suggests.

“When you look at the data that’s collected by the Commonwealth, it doesn’t always reflect what’s happening in a local community,” Hutchison said. “What happens in Richmond, Northern Virginia or Tidewater isn’t exactly what happens in some of the rural areas.”

Hutchison said Virginia Highlands is redoubling its outreach efforts to high schoolers, underemployed and unemployed people, and works closely with community leaders to ensure workforce needs are being met, no matter the number of students in attendance.

“I wish I had a magic wand, or a bullhorn perhaps, to explain exactly what’s happening,” Hutchison said. “There’s certainly some challenges.”

One of those challenges is what Hutchison said is an uneven but highly competitive playing field between less expensive community colleges and pricier public universities. Both are funded, though unequally, by state dollars.

“Generally speaking, is it realistic to expect that every college is going to grow in perpetuity?” Hutchison said. “From a public higher education standpoint, I think it is in the Commonwealth’s best interest to really determine how does it want to use the resources that it’s investing in higher education.”

At NRCC, Huber also said she wished there was less of a discrepancy between state funding for community colleges compared to public universities.

“We are about a third of the cost of a four-year public institution,” Huber said. “But yes, I would love to see that disparity corrected.”

Ahead of summer sessions, NRCC advisors and career coaches are working with upcoming and graduating public school seniors. By setting up course schedules early, the college intends to avoid transitional pitfalls for students between high school and college, sometimes called the “summer melt,” Huber said.

“The college stays in contact so we don’t lose them during the summer,” she said. “And then when classes start, those career coaches that they had in high school, they’ll be back on campus here for the first couple of weeks, and hand them off to advisers.”

Another data point that Huber checks is what percent of the total number of area high school graduates go on to enroll at NRCC.

“That’s what we call our penetration rate,” Huber said. “We’re seeing fairly consistent and staying pretty stable on the percentage of students, but that big number, the total number, it’s declining.”

It’s evidence of what officials say is a looming “demographic cliff” in higher education nationwide, where the overall number of college-aged students is expected to steadily decrease during coming years, said Hutchison at Virginia Highlands.

“We know that there’s a shrinking population of high school graduates,” Hutchison said. “There just aren’t as many people graduating from high school today as there were 25 years ago.”

That cliff is of particular concern for community colleges serving rural areas, said Huber.

“What you see in rural communities is declining populations,” Huber said. “We have jobs here. We want the students connected with the community, so that they will stay in the community.”

At NRCC this semester, 35% of students are dual-enrolled through their high school. It’s unclear what effect the demographic cliff will have on community colleges locally, but Huber said she is watching and adjusting as needed, hoping to buck national trends.

“Whatever the type of education it is, education is the driver for economic development and economic mobility,” Huber said. “That’s what workforce and economic development is all about.”

Helping to make those community connections are colleges’ foundation boards, comprised of business and industry leaders who raise scholarship funds and advise on workforce needs, she said.

“Building those relationships with students… it’s more than just what goes on in the classroom,” Huber said. “It’s not just that we get them in the door, but that we help them be successful.”

Which is when other services come into play, like a food pantry, welcome centers, and advisors connecting students to resources for textbooks, technology and transportation, she said.

“How do we buck the trends? How do we make progress? How do we do anything that we do?” Huber said. “We do it one student at a time. It’s individual students.”