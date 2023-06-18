CHRISTIANSBURG — The demolition of the administrative, guidance and nursing offices at Christiansburg High School has started.

Later this summer, around late July and early August, construction will begin on the two-story building addition that will make up part of a $100 million project to renovate and expand CHS, district staff said.

The project, which has been planned and discussed for years, will address long-standing capacity challenges and is the flagship piece in a district strand where several schools have grappled with overcrowding.

MCPS staff provided an update on the project last week to the county Board of Supervisors, which last year passed the issuance of bonds covering the bulk of the project’s costs.

The update involved the presentation of a virtual tour of the renovated high school. The tour included digitally rendered images of students and various parts that will either be renovated or added during the project.

Among the parts highlighted was the new cafeteria that will be part of the building addition. A notable detail was a glass exterior facing the cafeteria.

The glass exterior will amplify the amount of window space and natural lighting, said Josh Bower, the director of architecture at Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, the architectural firm for the project.

The tour went up to the second floor of the building addition where it highlighted the new library space and the significant amount of natural daylight also coming into that portion of the building.

Although district officials have had to scale back some of the original plans, one of the project’s general objectives is to substantially boost the amount of natural daylight into the school.

Another part of the project Bower highlighted is the revamped restroom facilities, which include individual stalls and sinks that are visible from the hallways. Although the design shows the restroom facilities to be more open than their traditional counterparts, each stall is enclosed from the floor to the ceiling.

One aim behind the restroom design is the reduction of bullying and other inappropriate behaviors that have typically occurred in those kinds of school facilities, MCPS staff has previously said.

The building addition is located at the front of the school and includes other pieces such as a new auxiliary gym and 22 classrooms.

When renovations begin on a department, the students from that area will temporarily move to the building addition, said Annie Whitaker, the district’s deputy superintendent for operations. When renovations are done in one department, its students will return to that area as their peers from another department temporarily move to the addition, she said.

The project will grow CHS’ capacity to 1,600. The school, which is currently at capacity, has a current enrollment of about 1,200, MCPS staff said.

The district is currently advertising for construction bids, with plans to unseal the bids next month, Whitaker said.

The images from the virtual tour drew praise from supervisors.

Supervisor April DeMotts, in addition to praising the quality of the tour, commented on the plans to significantly change the window space.

“I know that will be very valuable to the students and people working in the building,” she said.

Supervisor Mary Biggs, a former teacher, recalled her time working in the building and called the lighting, as it was shown in the tour, “unbelievable.”