Construction projects get green light from Virginia Tech board

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech moved closer last week toward realizing construction projects that will revamp parts of campus.

The university’s Board of Visitors on Tuesday gave the green light for Tech to demolish Femoyer Hall, a brick academic building at 280 Stanger St.

Built in 1949 as a residence hall, Femoyer currently houses a tutoring and study center for undergraduates as well as the Naval ROTC unit. The university said Femoyer has had no major renovations since it was first constructed and that the building has a mounting maintenance backlog.

Tech will replace Femoyer with a 56,500-square-foot residence hall with 313 beds. Construction of the residence hall, which will provide housing for members of the Corps of Cadets, is slated to begin sometime early next year.

Last year, the board approved $33 million to tear down the 35,500-square-foot Femoyer Hall and construct the New Upper Quad Residence Hall in its place.

The board on Tuesday also approved the partial demolition of the adjacent Art and Design Learning Center, which sits at 355 Old Turner St. and houses sculpture and painting studios.