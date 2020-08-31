Construction projects get green light from Virginia Tech board

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech moved closer last week toward realizing construction projects that will revamp parts of campus.
The university’s Board of Visitors on Tuesday gave the green light for Tech to demolish Femoyer Hall, a brick academic building at 280 Stanger St.
Built in 1949 as a residence hall, Femoyer currently houses a tutoring and study center for undergraduates as well as the Naval ROTC unit. The university said Femoyer has had no major renovations since it was first constructed and that the building has a mounting maintenance backlog.
Tech will replace Femoyer with a 56,500-square-foot residence hall with 313 beds. Construction of the residence hall, which will provide housing for members of the Corps of Cadets, is slated to begin sometime early next year.
Last year, the board approved $33 million to tear down the 35,500-square-foot Femoyer Hall and construct the New Upper Quad Residence Hall in its place.
The board on Tuesday also approved the partial demolition of the adjacent Art and Design Learning Center, which sits at 355 Old Turner St. and houses sculpture and painting studios.
Also known as “the Old Print Shop,” the building was constructed in 1931 as a mechanical engineering laboratory and later housed a print operation.
The basement and lower section of the 22,532-square-foot building are home to a boiler plant water treatment facility, which will remain in use.
The rest of the building will be demolished to make way for the expansion of the university’s Corps of Cadets and ROTC programs.
Tech said it will obtain demolition approvals from the state’s Department of Historic Resources and its Art and Architectural Review Board for both projects.
A planned three-story Corps Leadership and Military Science Building will be constructed above the boiler plant basement of the Art and Design Learning Center.
The new 71,325-square-foot building, designed in the Collegiate Gothic Revival style, will house Corps administrative offices, a leadership center, a military museum and training spaces.
Construction of the $52 million project is scheduled to begin in summer 2021.
The university informed board members last week that a couple of construction projects would be put on hold because they would cost too much.
Tech had hoped to start refurbishing War Memorial Hall and McComas Hall later this year under the banner of “student wellness improvements.” The project would include expanded fitness spaces, renovations to the student health center and involve 30,124 square feet of new construction.
The contractor’s estimate provided in July came in over budget, staff told board members, and the university would be reviewing the project and design alternatives. The cost of the project was not immediately available.
The university had also planned to start revamping the first floor of Dietrick Hall with a new food service venue and refurbishing the outdoor plaza this year.
Tech said the low bid exceeded the project’s $8.3 million budget, and that the university would review design alternatives.
