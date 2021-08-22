Construction projects underway on Virginia Tech's campus

With students returning to campus for the fall semester at Virginia Tech, they’ll notice some changes happening on campus.

There are numerous construction projects underway.

“Construction is alive and well on Virginia Tech’s campus,” said Dwyn Taylor, assistant vice president for Capital Construction.

The university just opened up its new roundabout on Stanger Street.

Near that, construction crews are working on the new Blacksburg Transit Multi-Modal Transit Facility. The goal of this facility is to encourage alternative forms of transportation to and from campus to reduce car traffic. Perry Street is closed to traffic, and it will eventually be made into an open surface pedestrian thoroughfare.

The Global Business and Analytics Complex building is in the early stages of construction, with completion anticipated for 2023. The complex will house classes for multiple colleges, including the College of Engineering, College of Science and Pamplin College of Business.