COVID fears cause Bedford Co. grade school to go remote

A Bedford County elementary school is suspending in-person learning after staffers were exposed to COVID-19.

Stewartsville Elementary School in Goodview announced Sunday in a news release signed by Principal Denise Gerstler that beginning Monday all instruction will be done remotely for at least a week.

"Although the number of positive cases at this time is low, this has resulted in the quarantining of several staff members due to potential exposure," the release stated. "The nature of the contact between staff occurred outside of classroom activities."

The decision was made after consultation with the Virginia Department of Health. Classes will be taught remotely during the closure.

"During this time, students will be considered present if they are engaging in meaningful interaction with their remote learning content and activities," the release stated. "This may include working in learning packets that teachers have sent home previously or participating in virtual content through Canvas."

Student breakfasts and lunches will be provided via curbside pickup from noon to 1 p.m. daily at the school. Staff will also be available to distribute chrome books and classwork on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Families needing more information may call 890-2174.

