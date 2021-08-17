Craig County School Board eases mask mandate exceptions after chair resigns

Instead of heeding an emergency order from the governor or leaning on the advice of their superintendent, the four remaining Craig County School Board members on Tuesday widened a legal loophole, making it easier for mask-averse parents to send their kids to school without wearing them.
School Board members Gina Smith, George Foster, Trace Bellassai and Faye Powers had voted against a state-recommended student mask mandate during a work session last week, and that was the breaking point for chairwoman Susan Crenshaw, she said the next day, while tendering her resignation.
“I cannot support this position, nor the direction this board seems to be taking,” Crenshaw said during an Aug. 10 board meeting, after the first day of school let out. “Partisan politics have no place in public education.”
Two days later, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an emergency order requiring masking in K-12 schools statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I took an oath to uphold the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Crenshaw said, resigning from her second term on the school board. “In making this decision as a board, we’ve put our school leadership and all employees in an untenable position, against the advice of our legal counsel and our insurance provider.”
One week into the academic year, two students tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, causing one staff member and 45 students to quarantine, said Superintendent Jeanette Warwick during a special board meeting Tuesday morning.
“Our goals are to keep students and staff safe, keep our kids in school… and to keep our schools open,” Warwick said. “We have several other students that are awaiting test results at this time.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board was briefed on Virginia Department of Health quarantine protocols by Director of Instruction Samuel Foster. Quarantined students might miss more than one full week of in-person learning.
“If we had two students and they are 3 feet apart or more and they are both masked, then they do not have to quarantine if one of them contracts COVID-19,” he said. “They could stay in school. That’s the easiest way to keep our students in school, is by having them masked.”
County Supervisor Kathi Toelke spoke during public comment to say the local government is dependent on the state for education funding, and defying mask orders could cause legal trouble.
“Doing too much can be a minor inconvenience,” Toelke said. “Doing too little can have dire consequences.”
But three other people spoke against masking on Tuesday morning, like Jason Matyas, who said the government is lying and masking is child abuse. Justin Pavoni, a father of four who homeschools his kids, said mask mandates are part of a global takeover plot being carried out by corporate and political elites.
During recent meetings, Craig County citizens gave plenty of reasons to vote down student mask policies, and school board members listened.
“As superintendent, my recommendations are to follow CDC and VDH guidelines which require students and staff to wear face coverings inside the school building, which we are doing based on the governor’s order,” Warwick said.
“The public needs to know our hands are excessively tied right here as a board,” said Vice Chair Smith, now serving as de facto chairwoman. “As far as trying to keep our kids in school, that’s really the true goal for I think all of us up here.”
The governor’s law makes allowances for certain students in classrooms, Warwick said. People with health conditions, disabilities or sincerely held religious beliefs can be exempted from wearing a mask in class.
To that end, Craig County Schools approved exemption applications for parents to fill out.
Board member Bellassai proposed relaxing the usual medical and religious exemption forms to have a lesser burden of proof, and the board approved those edits.
Unlike other Craig County student health exemptions, medical mask exemptions do not require a physician’s signature.
“I do not think the physician should have to sign off. No physician is going to sign off on any of these forms,” Smith said. “As parents we are responsible for our kids.”
Religious mask exemptions, unlike other ideological exceptions, do not need a detailed explanation why mask-wearing stands in opposition to a student’s faith.
“Basically if I was a parent, I could just say I think it’s against my faith because I’m being suppressed,” said board member George Foster, representing the New Castle district. “Write that in a letter.”
Some parents have already turned in medical or religious mask exemption forms, Warwick said. She said the division has fielded plenty of calls from citizens concerned about the consequences of not masking students.
“I do worry about some of the kids that we’re going to lose due to whatever decision we make, either or — mask or no mask. You can’t win, really,” George Foster said before the meeting ended. “Through this mandate, which I do disagree with, I’m just going to keep praying for our kids and praying for our staff and praying for everybody here.”