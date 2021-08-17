Craig County School Board eases mask mandate exceptions after chair resigns

One week into the academic year, two students tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, causing one staff member and 45 students to quarantine, said Superintendent Jeanette Warwick during a special board meeting Tuesday morning.

“Our goals are to keep students and staff safe, keep our kids in school… and to keep our schools open,” Warwick said. “We have several other students that are awaiting test results at this time.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board was briefed on Virginia Department of Health quarantine protocols by Director of Instruction Samuel Foster. Quarantined students might miss more than one full week of in-person learning.

“If we had two students and they are 3 feet apart or more and they are both masked, then they do not have to quarantine if one of them contracts COVID-19,” he said. “They could stay in school. That’s the easiest way to keep our students in school, is by having them masked.”

County Supervisor Kathi Toelke spoke during public comment to say the local government is dependent on the state for education funding, and defying mask orders could cause legal trouble.