Cranwell family gifts $7 million to Virginia Tech to support international students

The investment comes as universities across the country are discussing how to ensure they are providing culturally responsive programs so that international students have the resources to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The center's support makes it feel like someone at Virginia Tech cares about us," Jianuo Huang, a graduate student from Wuhan, China, who has been involved with the center since he was an undergraduate, said in a statement. "The team spends a lot of effort making Virginia Tech a second home for all international students. Their team reacted quickly before COVID-19 reached the U.S. based on what they were hearing from students. We felt heard — and proud of their fast reaction."

The Cranwell family has been a longtime financial supporter of Virginia Tech, with an emphasis on improving the campus environment for international students. The family donated its home to the university in 1986 to serve as the Cranwell International Center. The center was relocated to another building in 2014, but the house is still a community space for international students.

"Our family wants international students to know how valued they are by the entire Hokie community," Bill Cranwell said in a statement. "Their contributions to Virginia Tech help make our university and the Southwest Virginia region the special place that it is. These gifts represent our family's promise to international students that the university is committed to building a welcoming community where they can thrive."

